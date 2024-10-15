UFC Champ Belal Muhammad’s Comparison to Kobe Bryant for Not Flinching Rubs Fans the Wrong Way

Who would have thought that UFC fans would be comparing Belal Muhammad to Kobe Bryant? Well, that’s exactly what the Twitter page DovySimuMMA did recently.

There is a clip of Bryant infamously not flinching when Matt Barnes tried to throw a fake pass right at his face. Despite being just inches away from the ball, ‘Mamba’ didn’t even react to it; he just stood there staring at him. Muhammad had a similar moment in his face-off against Leon Edwards.

The Brit acted like he was about to throw his fists, but Muhammad did not flinch. Here’s what fans had to say about the comparison, though,

“Belal ain’t no Kobe though”

This fan did not like the comparison at all, as they said,

“never EVER compare belal to kobe”

One fan spoke about how Kobe was just locked in, whereas Muhammad just doesn’t have a good reaction time,

“Difference is Kobe was just that focused and locked in. For Belal that’s just his reaction time”

Another fan did not like the Kobe Bryant comparison and found it insulting to the NBA legend,

“Never disrespect Kobe like this ever again”

This fan wondered whether ‘Remember The Name’ paid the account to make this post,

“Did belal pay you to post this”

Yet another fan claimed that the champ really does not have any reaction time,

“Belal just doesn’t have reaction time”

Maybe the champ should take a break from social media because he has been getting brutally roasted on Twitter by the likes of Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, and UFC fans.

Belal catches strays from Topuria and McGregor

Belal Muhammad is not the best at trash-talking. Although he does try his best, he does not compare to the likes of McGregor, and it is something he has said himself.

So recently, when he tried to start some beef with Ilia Topuria, it came back to bite him in the back as McGregor joined in as well. Topuria called him out, saying,

“NO FINISHES NO KNOCKOUTS NO KNOCKDOWNS NO GIRLFRIEND NO KIDS BELAL HAS NEVER FINISHED ANY MAN OR WOMAN”

McGregor then chimed in, saying,

“To think this bum is now a UFC champion with zero knockdowns on his resume whatsoever is so bad. The UFC’s most abysmal zero revenue generating fighter in modern history.”

Well, ‘Remember the Name’ is not backing down from the challenge, though. He is still trying to get back at Topuria and McGregor. However, fans believe the pair have given him no opportunity to return. Is Muhammad one of the most trolled champions in UFC history?