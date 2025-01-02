UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Retired from MMA Once to Return to Construction Work After Tough Losses

Ahead of his first title defense at UFC 311, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili weighed in on the time he quit MMA to become a construction worker. Dvalishvili had to take a long road to becoming a champion but his path to the UFC itself was far longer and filled with ups and downs.

Case in point, back in 2014, when he was still fighting for smaller promotions, Merab had booked his next fight but was suffering from headaches. He felt that the situation was so dire that he canceled a fight for the first time and decided he wanted to take some off and live the “normal life“.

“I wasn’t happy, not motivated and… I was like, ‘I have a job (construction).’ And I was thinking about getting back to construction. Maybe one day I would have become a contractor and give people jobs and make money. Work day time, and at night, go to clubs, and restaurants, hang out with girls, maybe get married and live a normal life.”

Of course, it was never going to be enough for the champion, who missed the thrill of the octagon.

“I was going out, having fun but I wasn’t happy. I was missing something, I was missing competition. So I came back, because I missed it. “

At the time Merab wasn’t sure he would even make it to the UFC. Having lost fights in smaller promotions, he had grown to believe that there was no way he could make it to the big leagues and was happy to move to Russia or China for a thousand bucks or so. However, upon return from his construction job, he ended up winning 6 continuous fights which led to UFC president Dana White scouting him out for his promotion.

Upon joining the UFC, Merab would lose his first couple of fights. But just then it seemed that the dream was over, the champ would go on a tear and win the next 10 fights against athletes like Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and others to get a title shot against Sean O’Malley at UFC: Noche.

Why Merab hates the Umar title fight

Merab might be at the top of the bantamweight food chain right now but he got there the hard way. He had to keep grinding every day, from his time him Georgia to the UFC PC to PPVs as they came along. Umar, on the other hand, in comparison had a bit of a silver-spoon situation.

He is a legacy. He has trained for this all his life. Even before he cracked the Top 10 in the division, people knew his name. His cousin Khabib is considered the greatest lightweight champion of all time, while his brother Usman holds the title in Bellator.

Since joining the UFC in 2021, Umar has only had 6 fights. He’s won all of them but that is a staggering difference between the two fighters. In fact, the only top contender he’s ever beaten was Cory Sandhangen at a UFC Fight Night in August last year.

This is not to say he is not a credible threat to the champion. Because Umar absolutely is a nightmare matchup for Merab, and this is why the latter wanted more preparation time to defend the title against him.

Umar can play the perfect foil to Merab’s multiple takedowns during their fight. And while Merab has shown an unwillingness to go for the kill and finish the fights, Umar has shown no such hesitation. And as far as their striking is concerned, if Merab resorts to standing up and trading, Umar will have already won.

So, if Merab is unhappy about being forced into a title defense after having won one in September 2024, he is justified to do so.