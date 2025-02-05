UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis Credits Iconic Movie ‘Never Back Down’ for Inspiring His MMA Career

Djimon Hounsou’s ‘Never Back Down’ might not have been the most accurate portrayal of MMA but this teen angst action movie inspired a generation to pick up the sport and made them want to beat people up inside a cage. But while most of us gave up on that dream a week into an MMA gym, Dricus Du Plessis followed through and reached the pinnacle of the sport. Now middleweight champion of the world, DDP is happily giving the film its flowers.

The film revolves around Jake, a young boxer who is pushed into a fight with the resident MMA champion Ryan McCarthy, and gets whipped mercilessly. Jake, then undergoes training under coach Jean Roqua (Hounsou), with the help of his best friend Max Cooper (Evan Peters), and defeats Ryan. He also dates the stunning Baja Miller (Amber Heard) through the course of the movie; so everything any teenager might want from a high-school action drama.

DDP admits wanting all of this in real life when he picked up the sport at 14 and says,

“Never Back Down was a movie that came out when I was 14. That was the movie that motivated me to become a professional MMA fighter… This guy is beating up his enemy, he’s getting the hot girl, this is it, I wanna do this,”

Dricus Du Plessis reveals that the movie ‘Never Back Down’ inspired him to pursue a career in MMA: “Never Back Down was a movie that came out when I was 14. That was the movie that motivated me to become a professional MMA fighter… This guy is beating up his enemy, he’s… pic.twitter.com/B0FAgmv44P — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 4, 2025

Now, years later, Du Plessis has turned that teenage dream into reality, climbing to the top of the UFC’s middleweight division. His story is a testament to how even the most unexpected influences can spark a passion that leads to greatness.

Even Demetrious Johnson couldn’t help but laugh at Du Plessis’s confession and spoke about how iconic the movie was. But ‘Stillknocks‘ had the last laugh during the interview as he called out ‘Mighty Mouse’ for not remembering who the 170lb champion was.

Belal Muhammad continues taking strays

Belal Muhhamd might have been one of the most dominant welterweights of the last 5 years but ironically people can’t seem to remember his name! Earlier last year, it was Joe Rogan joking about the security not knowing who he was at UFC 310. And now, even the ‘Mighty Mouse‘ had a little brain fog at the cost of Belal’s reputation.

While discussing the current state of UFC champions, Johnson confidently named titleholders across multiple divisions. However, when it came to the welterweight division, he hesitated, momentarily forgetting who the champion was. Du Plessis, quick to seize the moment, playfully called him out, laughing,

“Haha, can’t believe you just said ‘Who’s the 170 champ?’”

Dricus Du Plessis trolling Demetrious Jonhson after DJ couldn’t remember Belal Muhammad was the welterweight champion “Haha can’t believe you just said who’s the 170 champ” @MightyMouse pic.twitter.com/DLqmhveDeM — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 4, 2025

The two shared a good laugh over the blunder, but Johnson quickly defended himself, explaining that he’s a big fan of Belal and respects his skills. It also goes on to show that Du Plessis is a menace anytime there is a mic around!