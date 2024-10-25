UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Lectures Young Fan on Homework After He Asked for a Photo

Feb 12, 2023; Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Alexander Volkanovski (not pictured) for the lightweight championship during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Bad grades in school? Well, UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev doesn’t approve that! Seeking a photo with the pound-for-pound best, a young fan was lectured and schooled by the Makhachev after the youngster’s school grade book caught the attention of the Russian.

As it turns out, the champion is prioritizing education and he won’t let bad grades slide. While the champ is known for his insane work ethic in the MMA fraternity, recently a wholesome video surfaced on the internet where the Dagestani gave a young fan a reality check. Checking out his grade book, the UFC champ advised the youngster to focus on his studies, saying,

“Grades of 5 and 4, good job. You need to study hard, don’t get any bad grades. It’s okay to get threes but no twos!”

Instead of giving him a picture, the champ gave him a proper lecture, sort of becoming a big brother to him by asking him to study. As it turns out, the champ is fine with threes but twos? That’s totally unacceptable in his books!

In the wholesome video, one can even see the Russian ask the kid about the hole in his book which apparently had a hole after the kiddo tried to pull a cheeky move by erasing his grades.

Makhachev himself was considered to be a bright student early in his school career. Of course, he’s now a UFC champion, but it all started with a rather humble story.

The Chronicles of Makhachev

Having made his promotional debut in the UFC in 2015, Islam Makhachev quickly made a name for himself with his elite Dagestani wrestling. While the fandom was familiar with his style having seen his beloved friend Khabib Nurmagomedov tear through the division, Makhachev stood out mostly due to his additional striking ability.

Though ‘The Eagle’ and Mahachev went to school together, and trained together in Makhachkala, Makhachev was from a small mountain village called Burshi.

Coming from an impoverished mountain village, the young gun only left for Makhachkala for his schooling and that’s when he came across his brother, Khabib. Though his first love was always fighting, his teachers would later on reveal that he was a good student.

And it was during his time at school that he was a classmate of Abubakar Nurmagoemdov, Khabib’s cousin. Khabib often talks about the lightweight champ’s origin story and has revealed that there were some kids from the school going to a wrestling competition that yielded only two winners- Abubakar and a small kid called Islam.

And that’s how he came under the tutelage of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Under his guidance, Makhachev won several Sambo competitions in the Russian Federation, racking up an impressive amateur record in combat sports.

In fact, he trained in almost every discipline including Wushu, Dambo, Muay Thai, etc, and was touted as a better fighter than the undefeated champion, Khabib himself both by his late father and their coach, Javier Mendez.

Furthermore, the patriarch of the Nurmagomedov clan, always envisioned Makhachev to be a dominant champion and as of now, he is undoubtedly the best in the business!