UFC Commentator Feels a Post UFC Sphere Event Sadness Similar to the ‘End of Christmas’

Daniel Cormier speaks to reporters at the UFC 230 media day event Nov. 1, 2018 in New York Dsc 0115

After the UFC’s first-ever event at The Sphere in Las Vegas, commentator Daniel Cormier is feeling a bit of a post-fight letdown—something he compares to the “end of Christmas“.

The buildup to UFC 306 was huge, with everyone buzzing about the UFC’s debut at the iconic $2.3 billion venue. Now that it’s all wrapped up, Cormier admits he’s feeling that familiar sadness, much like a kid when the holidays have come to an end.

All the excitement and anticipation has passed, leaving a bit of a void as the dust settles from such a historic night. Cormier dove deeper about his feelings related to the event in his weekly installation of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ with Chael Sonnen.

During their conversation he talked about having looked forward to the PPV for so long. Adding a sense of melancholy to his feelings, DC further said,

“ As a young kid as soon as you get to October and get to Halloween, you don’t care about thanksgiving. You want to get to Christmas. And then it happens and you’re like oh man I gotta wait 12 more months to get back to Christmas. That’s what I felt like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



Cormier was front and center at the event covering the play by play action. While he was extremely impressed with the event, just like Dana White he admitted that the theatrics, the graphics, and all the additional effects took away from the sport itself.

However, he still feels that the UFC must go back to the venue for another event which White, unfortunately, does not think will happen.

Regardless, the PPV was so impressive that DC’s co-host and former middleweight title contender, Chael Sonnen compared it to the Olympics.

Sonnen compares the UFC Noche with the Olympics

This past weekend, the UFC made a huge splash at the Las Vegas Sphere, and Chael Sonnen believes it set a new standard in sports entertainment.

Sonnen, who had an inside look at the UFC’s grand plans, compared the debut to the Olympic opening ceremonies, but he thinks the Sphere event was even better.

“It was remarkable, it was awesome,” Sonnen said, adding that the Sphere outshines the Olympics, which takes years and a nation’s budget to produce.

UFC President Dana White had promised a cinematic experience between fights, and with tickets going for $3,000 or more, fans were eager to see if it lived up to the hype.

According to Sonnen, it absolutely did! Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be repeated again due to the exorbitant costs involved in its production.