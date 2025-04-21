UFC Fans Furious After WWE Disrespects Daniel Cormier at WrestleMania 41

The UFC and WWE may have come under the parent company of TKO, under the same banner, but there seems to be some beef developing with the UFC fans following WrestleMania 41. At the center of it is the MMA promotions’ resident ‘Good Guy’, Daniel Cormier.

The former UFC double champ was in the house for the event at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, for WrestleMania 41, conducting interviews with wrestlers like John Cena.

Now, DC has worked with the WWE in the past, refereeing a FightPit match at Extreme Rules, as Matt Riddle took on Seth Rollins in 2022. So, it would be expected that the WWE producers would offer him the courtesy of a proper introduction, which didn’t just read, ‘UFC commentator’.

This didn’t go well with UFC fans who expected better from the sister company. Maybe they were being a bit touchy, or perhaps, they are within their rights to be offended. Regardless, it led to a rather spirited debate on Reddit.

“Yeah that sh*t stung a little bit when I saw that,” noted a disappointed fan, while angrier souls asked the WWE to “put some respect on this man’s name”.

This Redditor took the scenic route to DC’s Popeye chicken ad for some reason and joked, “Honestly, “Man who likes chicken” would be less disrespectful.”

However, it wasn’t only offended fans in the comments. Playing the devil’s advocate, this Redditor claimed that the “‘UFC Commentator’ title made sense, “I think listing his current job makes sense.”



However, he too concluded by noting that it “would have been nice to add on double champ though.”

As this continues to rage on, Cormier appears to be in his lane, as they say, ‘mousturized’, and fishing for a more active role between the ropes.

DC willing to hit the gym for WWE

Where is Islam Makhahev when you need him? DC and the UFC lightweight champion grew up as serious pro-wrestling fans on a healthy dose of WWE.

During DC’s days as an active fighter, when he was a regular at the AKA gym, the pair used to roll around practicing WWE moves on each other, as siblings do!

Young Islam Makhachev and Daniel Cormier doing their best WWE impression pic.twitter.com/k6fnFzIiHM — (@stiopic_) November 3, 2023

However, since his retirement in 2020, DC evidently doesn’t roll around on the mat as much. Islam himself has time and again commented on the former UFC double champ’s weight, begging him to eat well and get back in shape.

DC has always laughed it off, but apparently, there’s a reason that would make DC go back to the gym and slog it out like he’s getting that trilogy fight with Jon Jones.

In an interview with ESPN MMA on YouTube, a couple of years ago, he had claimed that the WWE was happy with him and keen on exploring further opportunities.

Elated, he had told them, ‘I’ll do things, but I got to get in shape first. Like, give your boy some time to get some of this baggage of this luggage.”

Daniel Cormier is here for the Main Event !!!#WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Q73UA3N5ZU — A W Media (@AWmedia__) October 9, 2022

He also spoke about how the energy of the crowd and the occasion were making him forget that he was a referee.

‘DC’ kept catching himself losing focus and having to remind himself that he’s the referee, and not just getting the best view in the house. Well, given the lack of enthusiasm amongst fans about the recently concluded WrestleMania, perhaps the WWE ought to bring in the bring guns!