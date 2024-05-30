UFC Fans Go Wild as Daniel Cormier Leaves Islam Makhachev Baffled by His Physique: “Peak Male Athleticism”

Fans were amused to witness the recent wholesome banter between Islam Makhachev and Daniel Cormier. Makhachev and Cormier share a close bond built on mutual respect, and they rarely miss a chance to poke fun at each other. Their recent exchange was completely in line with the relationship they share as the lightweight champion was rendered speechless by Cormier’s physique.

In a video shared on ESPN MMA’s social media channels, Makhachev was spotted getting ready for his interviews. While doing so, Cormier appeared from behind and lifted his t-shirt to show the champion his belly. At this point, Makhachev was visibly shocked at how much weight his former team member had gained. To make things worse, Cormier completely took off his t-shirt which led Makhachev to exclaim, “UFC champion how you.?”

Needless to say, this interaction between the duo left fans in splits, who soon made their views known on social media.

One fan exclaimed, “EPITOME OF PEAK MAKE ATHLETICISM”

Another fan commented using Makhachev’s line sayingUFCufc champion how you..?”

“DC with the drunk uncle at the BBQ energy” – commented a fan poking fun at Cormier’s behavior during the interview.

Another fan made an interesting observation during the whole exchange saying, “Why bro flinch tho.”

“Islam is baffled” – said another fan.

“Islam got scared, thought DC may be drinking too much” – commented a fan making fun of the interaction between the two former training partners.

Well, despite the fun and games, Islam Makhachev is laser-focused on his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier, and the Dagestani is surely thankful to have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

Islam Makhachev confirms ‘The Eagle’ has landed

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov did take up coaching immediately after retiring from the UFC, he left the scene altogether once Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title. However, this time around, Nurmagomedov assumed complete control of the training camp and coached Makhachev for his upcoming fight.

Nurmagomedov was with Makhachev for the majority of the training camp, and for the first time since October 2022, ‘The Eagle’ will be in Makhachev’s corner during the fight at UFC 302. Makhachev confirmed the news in a clip that has been widely shared on social media.