Aljamain Sterling Reveals He Was ‘Forced’ Into Sean O’Malley Fight, Unprepared ‘Physically and Mentally’

Aljamain Sterling is expressing his regrets at having fought Sean O’Malley for his bantamweight title back in the day. That is the fight from where everything went downhill for him. He went from being one of the most dominant champions of the division, to getting knocked out cold by ‘Sugar’. And now, Aljo claims that he was ‘forced’ into taking that fight with the Montana native.

Following their fight, the UFC had released a video where Sterling expressed his disinterest in the fight. However, both Dana White and Hunter Campbell spoke to him, convincing him otherwise.

Although he agreed to it in the moment, he now regrets doing it. He believes that he was not prepared to defend his title yet and it backfired on him.

In a recent podcast episode with Demetrious Johnson on YouTube, he spoke about the entire situation and why he wasn’t ready.

“That wasn’t the best version of myself from a physical standpoint, a mental standpoint, and a tactical standpoint”

‘Funk Master‘ wanted another month’s rest so he could ‘decompress’. He felt as though the UFC put him in a position where he couldn’t refuse the fight.

And that decision ended up biting him in the back. It is a decision he regrets to this day, but he doesn’t take away any credit from O’Malley for his spectacular performance.

But as ironical as it sounds, Aljo then talked about how he would see UFC undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones just party over the weekend and beat the brakes off of someone a week later in front of millions.

Jones is a freak of nature

Sterling spilled a lot of secrets while on the podcast with Johnson. One such secret was already something Jones had revealed, but Sterling just became the first live witness to a wild Jones story!

Back in the day when he was being challenged by the likes of Daniel Cormier, Jones had claimed that he would party and get drunk a week before his fights. He once even told DC that he beat him after a week of coc**ne.

Now, to many that seems cool and to most that’s just Jones’ beating his own drums.

But to Aljo, that’s just happened on a regular basis.

“I would see this man at the bar at Monie’s a week before his fight, and then the next weekend, he would just destroy someone on international TV.”

"I would see this man at the bar at Monie's a week before his fight, and then the next weekend, he would just destroy someone on international TV."

Sterling could not fathom how Jones kept up with his schtick while putting on such dominant displays inside the octagon. Fighters usually have to be very disciplined especially when it comes to alcohol. And usually is a liberal use of the word here. Fighters have to be extremely prepared.

Not Jones though. That man was put on the earth by god to do c*ke and win titles.