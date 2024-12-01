‘I Think Sean Brady’: Leon Edwards’ UFC Return Plans Have Fans Guessing His Next Opponent

Leon Edwards plans on returning to action on March 22, 2025, as he looks to headline an event at the O2 Arena in London. Although he announced the date, there has been no talk of any opponent. But with his title aspirations still intact, UFC fans were quick to come up with potential opponents for ‘Rocky’.

After getting dominated by Belal Muhammad, an immediate rematch is highly unlikely. As a champion. ‘Rocky‘ hadn’t done enough to get back on that horse again and would need to fight one or two gatekeepers and win in style to even be considered the right man for the job.

So this, fan came up with three names based on whether the O2 Arena event will be a PPV or not, “Gilbert/jdm or brady most likely thought it was a fightnight or is it a ppv if ppv likely 2 b masvidal“.

According to this fan, there are only two names that make sense for Edwards, “Masvidal please. Only other person who makes sense is Jack Della“.

One fan was positive that he knew what the former champion’s future was and said, “I think Sean Brady“.

With quite a few options on the table at the moment, it will be interesting to see who Edwards picks to begin his vengeance tour with.

Leon Edwards is fired up to return

Following his loss to Belal at UFC 204, Edwards took a much-deserved break from the UFC and social media. He just needed time to gather his thoughts and get away from the spotlight.

However, now that he has found his drive and hunger again, he vows to kick people’s heads in again. In a promotional video for My Protein, he revealed his plans for 2025,

“My goal right now is obviously to get the belt back. I’d love to be champion again by the end of the year around this time next year….I feel like I hate losing more than I love winning.”

Edwards has time on his side, and one unsuccessful title defense loss won’t mark the end of his career. But the welterweight division is a bit stacked right now, especially with prospects like Ian Garry and Michael Page, finding their way up the rankings. And those like Shavkat Rakhmonov at the very top of the food chain, now want to begin their own journeys with UFC gold.