UFC Fighter Argues Daniel Cormier Could Lose His Ear but Still Overpower Mike Tyson in a Street Fight

The fantasy league world of pound-for-pound seems to have spilled over from active fighters on the UFC roster to its legends. Daniel Cormier has been trolled since claiming he would eat Mike Tyson in a street fight. However, UFC lightweight Chase Hooper is bringing a cavalry of logic to support the thesis.

Hopper brought Tyson’s history of biting into the argument and claimed that “DC might lose an ear” but he would literally take Tyson to the ground and finish him.

The people that think that Mike would beat DC in a street fight are the same ones who thought he’d outbox Jake Paul at 58 years old. Now DC might lose an ear, but one takedown and it’s over https://t.co/DTXWP15Bxx — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) January 7, 2025

Tyson was a force of nature in his prime, but so was Cormier. He regularly fought guys much bigger than him and won with impressive consistency. DC made it a habit to slip under punches and shoot takedowns.

Actually, ‘takedowns’ is putting it mildly. Having been an Olympian of some repute, DC would regularly drop people on their heads.

With no rules in play, Hooper argues that Cormier’s wrestling and grappling skills would simply overwhelm Tyson.

While Tyson could still land a terrifying punch, the street fight conversation seems to lean in Cormier’s favor, purely due to the arsenal at his disposal.

At least, that’s Hooper’s theory.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has another!

Sterling invokes the importance of arena

Like comic book geeks debating the circumstances under which Batman could beat a god-like Superman, Aljo argued it would matter if the fight were taking place under the glamorous lights of Metropolis or in the underbelly of Gotham’s sewers.

“I think context of where this street fight is taking place matters. In a bar? In the literal streets? Is Tyson rocking Timbs or got on some Sike’s? It depends where for me!”

I think context of where this street fight is taking place matters. In a bar? In the literal streets? Is Tyson rocking Timbs or got on som Sike’s? It depends where for me! https://t.co/hqKBcJDScZ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 8, 2025

Street fights are unpredictable. Often one only requires a sucker punch and a quick 50 mts dash in the other direction. And that’s the best-case scenario.

So, even with Cormier’s grappling skills or Tyson’s legendary power, the outcome could hinge on factors no one sees coming. Fortunately, Cormier is done with fighting. And Tyson just made millions off of Jake Paul, so he’s in no hurry to fight. As for the debate about who wins, perhaps the UFC video games can provide a semi-satisfactory answer.