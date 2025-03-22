‘Never Forgotten’: Mike Tyson, Scottie Pippen, and Fans React, as Boxing Icon George Foreman Passes Away at 76

Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. Foreman’s family shared their heartbreak on Instagram, remembering him as more than a boxing legend: a preacher, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

“A force for good,” they said, “a man of discipline, conviction… and a protector of his legacy.”, they posted on Instagram.

Known to fans around the world as “Big George,” Foreman had one of the most incredible and long-lasting careers in boxing history. He first burst onto the scene with a gold medal win at the 1968 Olympics, then went on to win the heavyweight world title twice—once in the early ’70s and again in 1994, a staggering 21 years later, becoming the oldest heavyweight champ ever at age 45.

Of course, many remember his first title loss to Muhammad Ali in the iconic 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle.” But Foreman’s record speaks for itself—76 wins, 68 by knockout, and just five losses.

Outside the ring, he became a cultural icon all over again thanks to the George Foreman Grill, which earned him more money than his entire boxing career. Who can forget the “Lean, Mean, Grilling Machine”?

Through these two incredibly distinguished careers, Foreman became someone who people not only watched on their TVs, but also had in their kitchens. Needless to say, it made a profound impact on American culture. People could have been into boxing or they could have just been into grilling, everybody knew of and loved ‘Big George’.

Naturally, once the news of his demise came out, the condolences came pouring in. Fellow heavyweight great Mike Tyson took to Twitter to say, “Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten.”

Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Xs5QjMukqr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 22, 2025

NBA Hall of Famer, Scottie Pippen also tweeted in grief. “Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ“, he said. Pippen was joined by Star Trek actor William Shatner, who tweeted, “Condolences to the family of George Foreman.”

Chris Vernon, host of the NBA podcast ‘The Mismatch’, posted a video of the late boxer hitting the heavy bag and added, “RIP George Foreman. When I think of him I always think of this video of him caving heavy bags in a way the seems totally impossible.”

RIP George Foreman. When I think of him I always think of this video of him caving heavy bags in a way the seems totally impossible. pic.twitter.com/eSryTDaPWu — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) March 22, 2025

‘Say Anything’ actor John Cusack, also joined in to pay tributes to a childhood hero. “Beyond a legend in the ring – just a wonderful spirit – an incredibly kind generous man… it was an honor to know him.“, he said.

Rip George Foreman –

Beyond a legend in the ring – just a wonderful spirit – an incredibly kind generous man – in person

I always remember every encounter with great gratitude – it was an honor to know him. — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 22, 2025



Some fans even had Foreman compared to an iconic Marvel villain. “The kids don’t understand how much of a force Foreman was. People think Tyson was scary, man… George was like Thanos at one point“, a fan said.

Reading these and the multitudes of responses to his demise, it’s obvious that Foreman left an impression on more than one generation. But it wasn’t always smooth sailing for ‘Big George’.

Foreman’s legacy

His journey started in Marshall, Texas, where he was raised by a single mother alongside six siblings. George had a rough start—dropping out of school and getting into trouble—before boxing gave him purpose and direction.

He made his mark early, knocking out unbeaten champ Joe Frazier in 1973, and later became part of history in that unforgettable fight with Ali in Zaire.

After retiring in 1977, he made a stunning comeback a decade later to raise funds for a youth center he founded. He fought well into his 40s, even going the distance with Evander Holyfield in 1991, and famously KO’d Michael Moorer in ’94 to reclaim the title.

Beyond the ring and the grill, George was known for his big heart and humor. He had 12 kids—including five sons, all named George. Why? He said it gave them something in common, adding, “If one of us goes up, we all go up. If one goes down, we all go down.”

So, what is Foreman’s legacy? Was it Mike Tyson, who grew up on the legends on Ali vs Foreman? Or was it the broke college students across the country who survived, thanks to his grill? Or the men who still can’t cook in the absence of an air fryer?

To different people, Foreman meant different things. Fortunately, they all seem to only have good memories associated with the great man.