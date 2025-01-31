UFC Fighter Jokes About Being ‘Third Paul Brother’ Ahead of Reported Showdown Against 41-Year-Old Jim Miller

Netflix & Most Valuable Promotions Boxing Event Fight Night, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States 15 11 2024 Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Jake Paul makes his entrance with his brother Logan Jake Paul makes his entrance with his brother Logan 15 11 2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO EdxMulhollandx EM2_5542 Credit: Credit IMAGO / Inpho Photography

The UFC just announced a fascinating matchup for UFC 314 on April 12—a classic battle between youth and experience. Chase Hooper is set to face off against Jim Miller in what many see as a passing-of-the-torch moment. Miller is a serious threat inside the octagon but he is 41 and Hooper is 25. This makes Hooper feel a little guilty for taking on an older gentleman, so much so that he’s downgraded himself by asking if he was one of the Paul brothers.

The Paul brothers, especially Jake, have been criticized for taking on fighters much older than them. 28-year-old Jake’s last opponent was 58-year-old Mike Tyson, who he failed to KO despite the legend’s feet simply not working for 8 straight rounds. Previously he has fought 47-year-old UFC veteran Anderson Silva and 39-year-old Tyron Woodley.

So the age difference between Miller and him, making Hooper question his genes doesn’t come as that much of a surprise.

“Am I the third Paul Brother?”

Am I the third Paul brother? https://t.co/rU26af5eqK — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) January 29, 2025

However, this is a joke. Because the 25-year-old knows better than to underestimate Miller. ‘A-10’ is a true UFC legend, holding records for the most fights and wins in UFC history. While Hooper may be the younger, fresher fighter, Miller has decades of experience and the kind of veteran savvy that has kept him relevant in the sport where most athletes just don’t get to his age and still compete.

For Hooper, this is a golden opportunity to prove himself against a respected name and continue his rise in the division. He has already built a reputation as the ‘Grandpa Killer’ for beating Clay Guida and will be looking to build on it. But Miller doesn’t care much.

Jim Miller is confident he can beat Chase Hooper

Acting as a gatekeeper for the UFC’s lightweight division, Miller has left a trail of promising careers in the dust in his time at the promotion. He has even defeated the likes of former lightweight champions like Charles Oliveira. Granted, it was a while ago but Miller has been going up against promising prospects for years now.

He wants Hooper to know that, and understand the gravity of his situation.

“They’re calling him the Grandpa Killer, but you know, I’ve been beating up the young guys longer than he’s been beating up the old guys.”

“They’re calling him the ‘Grandpa Killer.'”@JimMiller_155 discusses his recently announced fight with rising prospect, Chase Hooper, at #UFC314 Source: MMA Today w/@RyanMcKinnell & @AndreasHale pic.twitter.com/VoH80SpKQN — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 30, 2025

Miller also pointed out that while he respects Guida, he believes he’s in far better form, physically and mentally than Guida was when Hooper fought him. ‘A-10’ is coming off an impressive submission victory at UFC 309 against Damon Jackson, and he sees himself as a much bigger challenge for Hooper than Guida was.