Joe Rogan’s Secret Fight Career? Chase Hooper And UFC Fans Spots A StreetBeefs Twin

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

Joe Rogan can pack a punch, and his kicks sound like missiles. But did you know that the UFC commentator fought on Street Beefs? Well, at least that’s what UFC fighter Chase Hooper seems to think after sharing a video of the controversial YouTube channel.

Street Beefs is a backyard fighting club, think of it as a more organized version of the 1999 cult film Fight Club starring Brad Pitt. They broadcast fights on YouTube, as amateur and retired pro fighters, as well as budding fighters, try their luck inside the cage.

Obviously, the fighters don’t get paid since it’s illegal to pay amateur fighters in the State of Virginia, where most of their fights take place.

Regardless, Hooper seems to have found Rogan’s doppelganger in an episode of Street Beefs, and he uploaded the video to X, much to the amusement of the fans.

Didn’t know Joe Rogan was on Street Beefs https://t.co/2fUYDO569M — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) May 16, 2025

“Didn’t know Joe Rogan was on Street Beefs” Hooper captioned the video. Fans were quick to jump in and troll the UFC commentator.

“Joe is the goat on street beefs,” said one, impressed by the fighter executing an Imanari roll to get top-side control.

Joe Rogan is not that good at fighting. — IRL Ken Kaneki (@AhsokaLveIntrst) May 17, 2025

This fan was not impressed with the comparison, as he said, “Joe Rogan is not that good at fighting.” Another echoed the sentiment by saying, “Nice try. Rogan is much shorter.” Fans were more impressed with the actual grappling skills showcased in the Street Beefs video.

Notably, UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley once introduced the UFC commentator to some ‘real fighting’ during a podcast episode, and the UFC commentator was thoroughly impressed.

Rogan gets a glimpse of ‘Real Fighting’

Buckley showed Rogan a clip from King Of The Streets (KOTS), another backyard fighting league that posts videos on YouTube. But the only difference is that KOTS is even deadlier than Street Beefs.

Instead of fighting in a cage, on grass, they fight in an open arena, in a warehouse with concrete floors.

Which means takedowns and KOs are even more brutal. In fact, the organizers of the tournament don’t reveal their faces so they don’t get in trouble with the authorities.

Buckley appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience and showed Rogan clips of the fights, calling it ‘real fighting.’

“This is the closest thing you get to a real fight because this is a real fight.” Buckley said, clearly very impressed with the fights. “That’s a real fight, though, I do respect it because at the end of the day that’s real fighting.”

What makes it even more intense is the fact that the fighters don’t even use gloves; it’s a more extreme version of bare-knuckle fighting, meaning more KOs and more entertainment for the audiences, the most raw and primal form of fighting, where anything goes.