UFC Interim Champ Tom Aspinall Shares Three-Word Reaction to Fan Who Got His Portrait Tattoo

Tom Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion shared a photo that left fans buzzing—a fan had gone above and beyond to show their appreciation by getting a tattoo of Aspinall’s face on their arm.

The British powerhouse, known for his cheeky sense of humor, responded with a simple yet heartfelt three-word reaction, showing just how much the gesture meant to him.

Aspinall took to Instagram to share the photo of the tattoo, in which he is seen holding the belt with another one wrapped around his waist, and said, “People are wild“.

Tom Aspinall on Instagram pic.twitter.com/kChmfeHRXQ — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) November 14, 2024



Aspinall is currently staying ready for UFC 309, set to step in if either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic doesn’t make it. As the interim heavyweight champ, Aspinall’s done a full training camp to be prepared, though he admits he doesn’t feel he’ll actually be needed.

“I’ll be ready, but my gut’s saying it probably won’t happen.”

Despite Jones’ disdain for his achievements, Aspinall’s focus is clear: he wants the undisputed title, not a career as long as the “disputed” heavyweight champion.

“I’m here to be champion, make my money, and move on.”

As for Jones vs. Miocic, he’s leaning 60-40 toward Jones but is ready for whoever’s next, with “massive plans” already in place. But Jones still seems salty about Aspinall calling him out to fight he’s legally entitled to.

Jones wants no business with ‘A**hole’ Aspinall

Jones has shut down any chance of facing Aspinall once again by making it clear his decision was personal. As he gears up to defend his heavyweight title against Miocic at UFC 309, Jones voiced that Aspinall’s attitude and constant push for the fight have soured any potential matchup.

According to the heavyweight champion, Aspinall’s online persona and vocal criticism have made him “an assh*le” he’d rather not do business with, even though fighting him could be life-changing for the Brit.

Instead, Jones has continued his push for a future opponent of his choosing, praising Pereira’s respectfulness and impressive accolades. To Jones, Pereira is a real challenge who adds something valuable to his legacy.

If the UFC insists on an Aspinall matchup however, Jones is ready to call it a career after Miocic, emphasizing he’d rather step away than entertain a fight he finds personally and professionally unfulfilling.