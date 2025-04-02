Henry Cejudo Admits Explaining to Jon Jones How Joe Rogan Paved the Way for His $30 Million Aspinall Fight

Jon Jones may be a step closer to getting the rumored $30 million payday for the Tom Aspinall fight, and it’s all thanks to Joe Rogan. Jones and Aspinall are expected to unify the title sometime this year, but the undisputed champion continues to play cat and mouse with the Brit.

Earlier last year, prior to his UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic, Jones had claimed that fighting a young, hungry fighter wasn’t on his bingo card. It was a huge risk that he would only consider should the UFC show up with a wad of cash large enough to make the result of the fight obsolete for him.

It’s been months since then, and the only noise about the fight came when Rogan started a rumor that Jones was asking for $30 million to fight the Brit- a rumor he later dispelled himself. However, it was too late by the time he did that.

That $30 million has now become the unofficial number within the MMA community and is being discussed with undue credibility. Regardless, former UFC champion Henry Cejudo claims it doesn’t matter. The money is there for taking, claims Cejudo.

In conversation with Mike Bohn Cejudo said, “Joe Rogan just came up with the whole $30 million deal, keep it at $30 million, he just helped you.”

Cejudo followed the statement by citing Khabib Nurmagomedov to justify the number. “This is what should be the storyline. If they’re willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov $40 million, what is the greatest of all time worth?”

Cejudo is referring to Daniel Cormier claiming that Khabib had turned down a $40 million dollar deal for his return to honor the promise he made following the passing of his father.

Khabib had retired towards the end of 2020 after a win against Justin Gaethje, finishing his career with a successful title defense and extending his record to 29-0. UFC boss Dana White has since asserted that he would have liked to see Khabib continue his journey inside the octagon.

He had even tried to convince the former lightweight champion to reconsider his vows to his mother, but the Dagestani legend had refused to budge. This is where the $40 million number comes from. However, there is a solid chance that this number was a part of a multi-fight deal.

Regardless, Cejudo’s advice does appear sound, especially since UFC’s competitors have just offered to shell out $50 million for Jones to take on a generational opponent.

Jones vs Ngannou teased yet again

Multiple sources have revealed that ‘Bones’ pocketed about $8 million for his bout with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309—a record payday in his career. Unfortunately, $30 million is still more than thrice that, and the UFC has never been particularly generous in such matters.

However, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) doesn’t have any such qualms. Donn Davis, the PFL’s founder and chairman, hinted on social media that the promotion could see Jones earning $50 million should he agree to fight Francis Ngannou for MMA’s first lineal heavyweight title.

I know one way ⁦@JonnyBones⁩ earns $50m … ⁦@francis_ngannou⁩ To decide the true MMA Heavyweight Champion and the real P4P #1 That would be THE fight of the decade for MMA fans! #PFLMMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/zvjpGsLPK9 — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) March 25, 2025

While intriguing, it is highly unlikely that they will follow through with it, given the promotion has come under fire for not even being able to host a proportional number of events for their fighters to participate in.

Besides, the UFC has not even been keen on hosting cross-promotional events since Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. So unless Jones parts ways with Dana White, the fight will never likely actualize.