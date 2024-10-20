UFC Legend Reveals Umar Nurmagomedov Won’t Be Fighting Song Yadong in December: “Nothing Has Been Signed”

The unlikely matchup between Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong has been creating a lot of noise on social media. Fans were excited to see this fight take place as they wanted to see Nurmagomedov finally take on some decent competition inside the octagon. However, according to Urijah Faber, it’s nothing more than rumors since the UFC has not decided on the date yet or sent contracts.

Faber is the head coach of the Chinese martial artist who has been wreaking havoc in one of the most stacked divisions of the organization.

In a recent sit-down interview with Helen Yee, the former UFC fighter spoke about the potential fight claiming they have only spoken about a potential date for the Nurmagomedov fight.

“We don’t have a date for that yet. I don’t think December 14th is the date that we’ve talked about. I think maybe January is what we’re looking at…..Nothing’s been signed, the date has not been agree upon.”

It will be an interesting matchup between two rising stars in the division. The winner of this fight could go on to potentially challenge for the title. Although Umar should already be challenging for the title, Merab seems less than keen on fighting him.

Dvalishvili on Umar vs. Yadong

Dvalishvili recently reacted to the potential match-up between Song Yadong and Umar Nurmagomedov.

The champion sat down for an interview with MMA PROS PICK and spoke about potentially fighting the winner of Yadong vs. Nurmagomedov for the title,

“Umar wanted to fight in December, and he kept talking trash on the internet. He was calling me out for December and January. Bro, I just won the belt… Now we’ll see who’s going to fight for the belt—either the winner of this fight (Yadong vs. Nurmagomedov)”

The Georgian spoke about how Umar Nurmagomedov was constantly calling him out for a fight in December. However, even ‘The Machine’ needs some rest after becoming champion. Now, that is funny since Merab had offered Sean O’Malley a rematch in November.

And since human beings are three-dimensional beings, time is linear to our kind. And as such, calling out for a title rematch against a former champ in November who Merab beat easily, while not wanting to take a fight with a tougher opponent a month later owing to fatigue just seems like a really amateur way of ducking!

But Umar isn’t that worried. He knows the title is somewhere in his future. Right now, he just wants to take over and surpass his brother’s impeccable 29-0 undefeated record in the UFC. So, whether in December or next year or the year after that, his name will be on that title!