‘Going to Get KO’d’: Fans Proven Right As Henry Cejudo Lost to Song Yadong Despite His Spirited Comeback

Henry Cejudo took on Song Yadong on Saturday night at UFC Seattle as he aimed to get back to winning ways since returning to the sport. ‘Triple C’ initially retired back in 2020 but decided to return just three years later. However, since his comeback, he has suffered two consecutive losses despite having title aspirations.

UFC page Red Corner MMA posted an interesting statistic on their page, stating that Cejudo has never lost more than two fights in a row in his career. However, many fans believed that the streak was to be broken and they were proven correct.

The reactions from fans reflect a strong sense of skepticism regarding Cejudo’s chances in this fight. Some outright predict that he is going to be knocked out, with one fan bluntly stating, “He’s probably going to get KO’d tbh. I don’t see him winning, but if he does all credit to him.”

Others pointed out his age and lack of success in recent years, emphasizing that he hasn’t won a bout since he was 33 and questioning whether his return was a mistake. One comment read, “He’s also 38 and hasn’t won a bout since he was 33,” while another added, “Not really impressive.”

“I feel like Cejudo ruined his legacy by returning,” one comment stated, echoing the sentiment that some fighters tarnish their reputations by pushing their careers past their prime. Meanwhile, there was a notable level of support for Song Yadong, with many hoping to see him deliver a knockout victory. One fan excitedly wrote, “I wanna see Song get the KO win.”

This bout generated plenty of discussion in the MMA world. With Cejudo losing eventually in Round 3 itself, there is a thought going around that Triple C will hang up his gloves. Well, the former champion decided to clear all the doubts.

Cejudo has no plans of retiring anytime soon

UFC commentator Michael Bisping recently discussed the possibility of Cejudo retiring if he loses to Yadong, especially since his last two outings ended in defeat.

Cejudo’s return saw him fall short against Aljamain Sterling in a split-decision loss for the title, followed by a defeat to current champion Merab Dvalishvili. Although both fights were competitive, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion couldn’t reclaim his dominance.

When asked about Bisping’s comments during an interview with TNT Sports, Cejudo responded confidently –

“This is the UFC, man. A lot of people have gone through skids and have been able to bounce back and actually do some great things… Like Charles Oliveira. There’s been people that have been cut from the UFC to become UFC champions upon their return. So, you know, there’s a lot to it, man, and I’m not hanging my head on that.”

The match ended in a controversial technical decision in favor of Yadong. This might make many call for a rematch since Cejudo might have been undone by the judges. Will Dana White agree to it? Time will tell.