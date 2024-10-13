UFC Lightweight Claims Islam Makhachev Will Never Lose at 155 lbs if Arman Tsarukyan Fails

A UFC lightweight has shared a bold prediction regarding Islam Makhachev’s future in the 155-pound division, claiming that if Arman Tsarukyan can’t defeat him in their potential title showdown, no one else will. The champion is expected to defend his lightweight title for the fourth time against Tsarukyan in early 2025, and many already see him as a second coming of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to the fellow lightweight fighter, Tsarukyan presents the toughest challenge to Makhachev’s reign, but if he fails to get the job done, Makhachev may remain champion until he decides to retire from the sport, just like his mentor.

The lightweight in question here is Alex Hernadez who recently secured an impressive win against Austin Hubbard. In a recent interview with ‘Inside Fighting’ he gave his assessment of the upcoming fight between Tsarukyan and Makhachev and why he was the best person to get that elusive win.

“If Arman does not do it who I think will be the most competitive, yeah I don’t really see who beats him. Yeah who else?

Hernadez added that even though both fighters have improved tremendously since their first meeting in 2019, it is Islam who has made the most significant gains in his game.

I think that is why it is such an exciting fight because they’re kind of similar in their versatility but I think Islam has continued to improve all around and on his feet and tactically they’ve got a real brilliant team so it is hard to see him losing.”

And it’s true. Makhachev has improved exponentially in his striking making him an incredibly tough competitor to deal with. Dustin Poirier found that out the hard way at UFC 302.

And while the champion has been absent from the octagon since that fateful day, he recently provided an update on his potential return to the octagon.

Makhachev expected to return in early 2025

The UFC lightweight champion has given an update on his return to the octagon after recovering from a hand injury. Makhachev, who last fought in June when he submitted Dustin Poirier in the fifth round, suffered a torn ligament in his hand, keeping him out of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

But in a recent interview, he said he expects to be ready by the end of this year or early 2025. As for who he’ll be facing, he hinted that his likely opponent will be No.1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.

With UFC events already set for October and November, Makhachev could return for UFC 311 in January or possibly at a rumored Saudi Arabia event in February, where he has a strong fanbase.

If all goes well, 2025 could see Makhachev back to competing twice a year, just like he did in 2023. Or maybe, he wants to go the Alex Pereira route and just go through the division and then make a shift towards a different weight class by the end of 2025.