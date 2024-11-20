UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo- Streaming Info, Fight Card, Location- a Complete Fan Guide

Mark your calendars, an exciting showdown is heading to Macau! This upcoming Fight Night card features a highly anticipated bantamweight clash between former champions Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo, promising a thrilling display of skill and intensity.

As the fighters prepare to light up the octagon, here’s all the information, from where to watch to who’s fighting, to where the fight is being hosted. Use this guide to ensure you’re fully equipped to enjoy every second of the action.

UFC Macau: Date time and venue

UFC Macau is going down on Saturday, November 25th, 2024, at the luxurious Cotai Arena in Macau. This Fight Night will be main-evented by a bantamweight showdown between Yan and Figueiredo, which, given both their fighting style promises to be a gore fest. So get those plastic sheets on if you are in the arena in the splash zone.

If you are watching from the comfort of your home, the event kicks off at 7:00 PM local time. Now, Macau is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone. So, The preliminary card streams on ESPN+ at 3 a.m. ET, followed by the man card at 6 a.m. ET.

UFC Macau: Full fight card

Former bantamweight champ Petr “No Mercy” Yan has been relatively quiet in the octagon, with just two fights in the past two years. However, he reminded everyone of his skills by derailing China’s rising star Song Yadong in March with an impressive unanimous decision win.

On the other hand, Brazil’s “God of War,” Deiveson Figueiredo, has been far more active and has faced tougher competition. Since moving up to 135 lbs, he’s racked up three big wins in just over a year, defeating Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera.

Meanwhile, the co-main event is shaping up to be a must-watch clash in the women’s strawweight division, with China’s Yan Xiaonan taking on Brazil’s Tabatha Ricci. But that’s not all—this fight card is stacked with exciting matchups across multiple divisions. In the welterweight division, Song Kenan from China goes toe-to-toe with the dangerous Muslim Salikhov.

Over in the women’s flyweight division, Wang Cong will square off against Gabriella Fernandes.

Fans are also in for a treat with a big light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir and New Zealand’s rising star Carlos Ulberg.

In addition, Chinese fighter Zhang Mingyang will face off against American Ozzy Diaz in another light heavyweight bout. And let’s not forget the grand finale of the Road to UFC Season 3 tournament, where we’ll see some of the most promising talent battle it out in the women’s strawweight, flyweight, bantamweight, and featherweight divisions.

So, it’s going to be an action-packed night!

In that spirit, here’s the full card for the event.

Main card

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov

Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

Ozzy Diaz vs. Zhang Mingyang

Prelim Card

Balgyn Jenisuly vs. Su Young You

Dong Hoon Choi vs. Kiru Sahota

Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi

Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa

Quang Le vs. Xiao Long

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta

UFC Macau streaming details

Fans have two great options to catch all the action from UFC Louisville. For international viewers, subscribing to ESPN’s streaming platform, ESPN+, gets you live coverage of the entire event.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based fans can tune in through UFC’s very own streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. At just $9.99 per month or $95.99 annually, you’ll get full access to enjoy every moment of the live event. So, pick your platform, grab some snacks, and settle in for an epic fight night!