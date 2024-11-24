Inspired by Joe Rogan, Michael Bisping Says Interviewing Petr Yan’s Son Was a Personal ‘Special Moment’

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 18: Michael Bisping at the LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on January 18, 2023. Copyright: xFayexSadoux

Michael Bisping felt a tickle of nostalgia at UFC Macau when he interviewed bantamweight fighter Petr Yan’s son as he stood by his father’s side after the win. And it reminded him of the moment his son Callum did the same thing and Joe Rogan made it a point to ask him a question as well.

Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo putting on a belter of a main event fight. Yan, who was coming off a 3-fight losing streak went in all guns blazing and in the process defeated the ‘God of War’ with a versatile display of his striking prowess.

For Bisping though, the most memorable moment of the night came when he had the opportunity to share the victory with Yan and his son.

“When I saw his son enter the octagon I had to ask him a question. I always remember @joerogan doing the same thing with @calpolkidSF and I’ll never forget that special moment.”



Of course, Rogan interviewing Callum Bisping could mean a whole lot more in the years to come since the boy also wants to follow in the footsteps of his champion father. So who knows? Maybe a few years down the line, Rogan could be talking to young Callum inside the octagon again.

But as far as Bisping is concerned, this is where ‘wholesome ends’. Bisping is worried about the future generation of fighters. And it doesn’t just involve his son.

Bisping is enraged that the UFC heavyweight division has been put to a halt by 37-year-old Jon Jones, who has had two fights in four years and refuses to even indulge in a conversation about putting his belt on the line against the interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Bisping wants Jones stripped of title

As a former champion, the Englishman thinks there is a simple solution to the heavyweight dilemma. Do as the law says and make the undisputed champion fight the interim champion. That should have been the fight to take place instead of a 42-year-old Stipe Miocic, 15 minutes away from retirement, stepping into fight Jones at UFC 309.

But the UFC granted Jones the fight because that’s what was promised to him before he got injured and Aspinall was happy to play the role of the backup fighter for that bout.

But during the entire week leading up to the fight, Jones avoided the Aspinall topic like a plague. Not only did he call Aspinall an A-hole, he also walked out of interviews because he didn’t want to be asked about it.

Even after the win against Miocic at MSG, when Rogan asked him about Apsinall, the champion thanked Jesus and then, President-Elect Donald Trump but refused to even acknowledge the interim champion. This has led to Bisping calling for the powers that be to ensure that the law is upheld.

“If he refuses to fight Tom Aspinall next, then we’ve got to start having a serious conversation as to whether or not this man should be stripped.”

Bisping spoke about how it is not a matter of choice anymore because Aspinall is the interim champion. He does not understand why Jones is being given the option to pick when there is only one clear option on the table.