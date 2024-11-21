UFC Macau: Start Time for Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in 20+ Countries Including USA, Russia, China, and Brazil

Fresh off the excitement of UFC 309, the UFC is hitting the road once again, this time bringing its iconic fight night series to Macau. The headline bout features an electrifying matchup between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo to conclude an unforgettable night of action.

So, to ensure no one misses a moment of the action, we’ve rounded up the start times for this highly anticipated event in over 20 countries, including the USA, Russia, China, and Brazil.

Get ready to mark your calendars and plan your viewing parties—it’s going to be a night to remember!

Start times for UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Now, UFC fights start pretty much right after the last fight ends. So the approximation can be anywhere between 5 minutes to 25 minutes, depending on how the previous match goes. And understandably that’s quite a big gap. But if everything goes as it is supposed to, US fans can expect to watch Yan take on Figueiredo sometime between 8-8:30 AM ET.

As for the rest of the world, here you go-