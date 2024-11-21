UFC Macau: Start Time for Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in 20+ Countries Including USA, Russia, China, and Brazil

Fresh off the excitement of UFC 309, the UFC is hitting the road once again, this time bringing its iconic fight night series to Macau. The headline bout features an electrifying matchup between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo to conclude an unforgettable night of action.
So, to ensure no one misses a moment of the action, we’ve rounded up the start times for this highly anticipated event in over 20 countries, including the USA, Russia, China, and Brazil.
Get ready to mark your calendars and plan your viewing parties—it’s going to be a night to remember!
Start times for UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Now, UFC fights start pretty much right after the last fight ends. So the approximation can be anywhere between 5 minutes to 25 minutes, depending on how the previous match goes. And understandably that’s quite a big gap. But if everything goes as it is supposed to, US fans can expect to watch Yan take on Figueiredo sometime between 8-8:30 AM ET.
As for the rest of the world, here you go-
|Country
|Prelims
|Main Card
|Estimated Main Event
|USA (ET)
|3:00 AM ET
|6:00 AM ET
|8:00-8:30 AM ET
|Canada (Eastern Time)
|3:00 AM ET
|6:00 AM ET
|8:00-8:30 AM ET
|Mexico (CDT)
|2:00 AM CDT
|5:00 AM CDT
|7:00-7:30 AM CDT
|Brazil (BRT)
|5:00 AM BRT
|8:00 AM BRT
|10:00-10:30 AM BRT
|Argentina (ART)
|5:00 AM ART
|8:00 AM ART
|10:00-10:30 AM ART
|Ireland (GMT)
|8:00 AM GMT
|11:00 AM GMT
|1:00-1:30 PM GMT
|UK (GMT)
|8:00 AM GMT
|11:00 AM GMT
|1:00-1:30 PM GMT
|France (CET)
|9:00 AM CET
|12:00 PM CET
|2:00-2:30 PM CET
|Italy (CET)
|9:00 AM CET
|12:00 PM CET
|2:00-2:30 PM CET
|Sweden (CET)
|9:00 AM CET
|12:00 PM CET
|2:00-2:30 PM CET
|Russia (MSK)
|11:00 AM MSK
|2:00 PM MSK
|4:00-4:30 PM MSK
|Ukraine (EET)
|9:00 AM EET
|12:00 PM EET
|2:00-2:30 PM EET
|China (CST)
|3:00 PM CST
|6:00 PM CST
|8:00-8:30 PM CST
|South Korea (KST)
|4:00 PM KST
|7:00 PM KST
|9:00-9:30 PM KST
|Japan (JST)
|4:00 PM JST
|7:00 PM JST
|9:00-9:30 PM JST
|India (IST)
|1:30 PM IST
|4:30 PM IST
|6:30-7:00 PM IST
|UAE (GST)
|11:00 AM GST
|2:00 PM GST
|4:00-4:30 PM GST
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10:00 AM AST
|1:00 PM AST
|3:00-3:30 PM AST
|South Africa (SAST)
|9:00 AM SAST
|12:00 PM SAST
|2:00-2:30 PM SAST
|Australia (AEST)
|7:00 PM AEST
|10:00 PM AEST
|12:00-12:30 AM AEST (Nov 24)
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|9:00 PM NZDT
|12:00 AM NZDT
|2:00-2:30 AM NZDT (Nov 24)
A closer look at the main event
Yan, the former champion, hasn’t been the most active fighter lately, stepping into the octagon only twice in the past two years. However, he reminded everyone of his skill in March by handing China’s Song Yadong a convincing unanimous decision loss.
On the other hand, Figueiredo, known as the “God of War,” has been on fire since moving up to 135 pounds. He’s racked up three impressive wins in just over a year, taking out big names like Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera.
Given their fighting styles, this will be an R R-rated show with a lot of strikes thrown in, and no quarter will be offered or taken.
So if you are watching at home, get the kids to sleep, if you are at work, make sure, the HR isn’t prowling around and if you are in the splash zone in the arena, bring plastic sheets.