UFC 310: Start Time and Streaming Details for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura in 20+ Countries Including US, Japan, and Mexico

UFC 310 is being hosted on December 7 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marking the last UFC PPV card of the year. Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will headline the event against debutant Kai Asakura one of the most exciting main events of the season. The card also features Shavkat Rakhmonov, who will battle it out against Ian Garry for what is essentially the #1 title contender fight in the welterweight division.

According to the local time at the venue (ET), the event will begin around 6 p.m. ET with the prelims starting a couple of hours later and the main event expected to take place at around 12 a.m. (ET). So, ahead of the PPV, here’s the starting time for UFC 310 in over 20 countries.

Country Prelims Main Card Main Event (Approximate) USA 8 p.m. ET 10 p.m. ET Around 12 a.m. ET Canada 8 p.m. ET 10 p.m. ET Around 12 a.m. ET Mexico 7 p.m. CT 9 p.m. CT Around 11 p.m. CT Brazil 10 p.m. BRT 12 a.m. BRT Around 2 a.m. BRT Argentina 10 p.m. ART 12 a.m. ART Around 2 a.m. ART Ireland 1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8) 3 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8) Around 5 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8) UK 1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8) 3 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8) Around 5 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8) France 2 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) 4 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) Around 6 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) Italy 2 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) 4 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) Around 6 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) Sweden 2 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) 4 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) Around 6 a.m. CET (Dec. 8) Kazakhstan 6 a.m. +6 8 a.m. +6 Around 10 a.m. +6 Russia 4 a.m. MSK (Dec. 8) 6 a.m. MSK (Dec. 8) Around 8 a.m. MSK (Dec. 8) China 9 a.m. CST (Dec. 8) 11 a.m. CST (Dec. 8) Around 1 p.m. CST (Dec. 8) Japan 10 a.m. JST (Dec. 8) 12 p.m. JST (Dec. 8) Around 2 p.m. JST (Dec. 8) Singapore 9 a.m. SGT (Dec. 8) 11 a.m. SGT (Dec. 8) Around 1 p.m. SGT (Dec. 8) South Korea 10 a.m. KST (Dec. 8) 12 p.m. KST (Dec. 8) Around 2 p.m. KST (Dec. 8) India 6:30 a.m. IST (Dec. 8) 8:30 a.m. IST (Dec. 8) Around 10:30 a.m. IST (Dec. 8) UAE 9 a.m. GST (Dec. 8) 11 a.m. GST (Dec. 8) Around 1 p.m. GST (Dec. 8) Saudi Arabia 9 a.m. AST (Dec. 8) 11 a.m. AST (Dec. 8) Around 1 p.m. AST (Dec. 8) South Africa 3 a.m. SAST (Dec. 8) 5 a.m. SAST (Dec. 8) Around 7 a.m. SAST (Dec. 8) Australia 1 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 8) 3 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 8) Around 5 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 8) New Zealand 3 p.m. NZDT (Dec. 8) 5 p.m. NZDT (Dec. 8) Around 7 p.m. NZDT (Dec. 8)

So do note to set your alarms at the right time, especially if you are not in North America. European citizens like the people of France, the UK, and Italy will have to stay up late and watch the fights at 3 a.m. in the morning.

Streaming details for UFC 310

UFC fans need not worry, with this weekend’s event being a PPV, it is being broadcast all over the world to ensure no one misses out on the action. So, here’s a comprehensive list of streaming services people across the world can use to watch their favorite fighters compete in the final extravaganza of the year.

Country Streaming Service United States ESPN+ Canada Sportsnet Brazil UFC Fight Pass Mexico Fox Action Argentina Fox Sports UK TNT Sports Ireland TNT Sports France RMC Sports Spain Euro Sports China Migu Japan U-Next India Sony Liv and Sony Sports Network MENA STARZPLAY Thailand True Sports HD3 Singapore Hubsports Philippines Blast TV South Africa SuperSport Action Australia Kayo Sports New Zealand SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now Rest of the World UFC Fight Pass

For fans in the US, ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of UFC PPV events. You don’t need to purchase anything via satellite providers. With an active ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase exclusive UFC PPV events, currently for $79.99 per event.