UFC 310: Start Time and Streaming Details for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura in 20+ Countries Including US, Japan, and Mexico

Allan Binoy
Published

Alexandre Pantoja (L), Kai Asakura (R)

UFC 310 is being hosted on December 7 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marking the last UFC PPV card of the year. Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will headline the event against debutant Kai Asakura one of the most exciting main events of the season. The card also features Shavkat Rakhmonov, who will battle it out against Ian Garry for what is essentially the #1 title contender fight in the welterweight division.

According to the local time at the venue (ET), the event will begin around 6 p.m. ET with the prelims starting a couple of hours later and the main event expected to take place at around  12 a.m. (ET). So, ahead of the PPV, here’s the starting time for UFC 310 in over 20 countries.

CountryPrelims Main Card Main Event (Approximate)
USA8 p.m. ET10 p.m. ETAround 12 a.m. ET
Canada8 p.m. ET10 p.m. ETAround 12 a.m. ET
Mexico7 p.m. CT9 p.m. CTAround 11 p.m. CT
Brazil10 p.m. BRT12 a.m. BRTAround 2 a.m. BRT
Argentina10 p.m. ART12 a.m. ARTAround 2 a.m. ART
Ireland1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8)3 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8)Around 5 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8)
UK1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8)3 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8)Around 5 a.m. GMT (Dec. 8)
France2 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)4 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)Around 6 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)
Italy2 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)4 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)Around 6 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)
Sweden2 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)4 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)Around 6 a.m. CET (Dec. 8)
Kazakhstan6 a.m. +68 a.m. +6Around 10 a.m. +6
Russia4 a.m. MSK (Dec. 8)6 a.m. MSK (Dec. 8)Around 8 a.m. MSK (Dec. 8)
China9 a.m. CST (Dec. 8)11 a.m. CST (Dec. 8)Around 1 p.m. CST (Dec. 8)
Japan10 a.m. JST (Dec. 8)12 p.m. JST (Dec. 8)Around 2 p.m. JST (Dec. 8)
Singapore9 a.m. SGT (Dec. 8)11 a.m. SGT (Dec. 8)Around 1 p.m. SGT (Dec. 8)
South Korea10 a.m. KST (Dec. 8)12 p.m. KST (Dec. 8)Around 2 p.m. KST (Dec. 8)
India6:30 a.m. IST (Dec. 8)8:30 a.m. IST (Dec. 8)Around 10:30 a.m. IST (Dec. 8)
UAE9 a.m. GST (Dec. 8)11 a.m. GST (Dec. 8)Around 1 p.m. GST (Dec. 8)
Saudi Arabia9 a.m. AST (Dec. 8)11 a.m. AST (Dec. 8)Around 1 p.m. AST (Dec. 8)
South Africa3 a.m. SAST (Dec. 8)5 a.m. SAST (Dec. 8)Around 7 a.m. SAST (Dec. 8)
Australia1 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 8)3 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 8)Around 5 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 8)
New Zealand3 p.m. NZDT (Dec. 8)5 p.m. NZDT (Dec. 8)Around 7 p.m. NZDT (Dec. 8)

So do note to set your alarms at the right time, especially if you are not in North America. European citizens like the people of France, the UK, and Italy will have to stay up late and watch the fights at 3 a.m. in the morning.

Streaming details for UFC 310

UFC fans need not worry, with this weekend’s event being a PPV, it is being broadcast all over the world to ensure no one misses out on the action. So, here’s a comprehensive list of streaming services people across the world can use to watch their favorite fighters compete in the final extravaganza of the year.

CountryStreaming Service
United StatesESPN+
CanadaSportsnet
BrazilUFC Fight Pass
MexicoFox Action
ArgentinaFox Sports
UKTNT Sports
IrelandTNT Sports
FranceRMC Sports
SpainEuro Sports
ChinaMigu
JapanU-Next
IndiaSony Liv and Sony Sports Network
MENASTARZPLAY
ThailandTrue Sports HD3
SingaporeHubsports
PhilippinesBlast TV
South AfricaSuperSport Action
AustraliaKayo Sports
New ZealandSKY Arena, Sky Sports Now
Rest of the WorldUFC Fight Pass

For fans in the US, ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of UFC PPV events. You don’t need to purchase anything via satellite providers. With an active ESPN+ subscription,  you can purchase exclusive UFC PPV events, currently for $79.99 per event.

