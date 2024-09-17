UFC Noche Stories: Daniel Cormier Reveals UFC Team Stopped Fans From Getting Beers for Him, Joe Rogan, and Anik

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier loves to have a good time. So why should commentating at UFC Noche at The Sphere any different? This man eats popcorn loudly live on air. At UFC Noche, he had the opportunity to top it by drinking beer live on air. Unfortunately, better senses prevailed and the UFC team stopped them.

Since The Sphere is a one of a kind arena, and this was supposed to be the ‘greatest sports event ever’, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier were asked to climb three flights of stairs to broadcast from somewhere at the top of the arena. Now, fans obviously went gaga after seeing these three.

A lot of ‘whoas’, and ‘holy sheeeeits’ were thrown around. And it made DC really, really happy since he considers these fans the real fans anyway; people who spend their hard earned money to come watch these super athletes fight.

Unfortunately, he was also too tired from having climbed three flights of stairs. And while, during his chat with ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ host Chael Sonnen, he did say that the view was worth it, his face said it hurt a lot.

And it was during this time that fans offered to buy them food and beverages, especially the alcoholic ones. And when Sonnen asked if he obliged the fans, DC’s face fell off a little bit before he reorganized himself to reveal that the UFC team was there to police them.

It turns out, the team, production or whatever department they belonged to, asked the fans not to buy the commentators beer since they were live on air; a bit of ‘don’t feed the ducks’ situation if you like.

Hopefully, Cormier had something to eat to get over the loss of beer consumption.

DC’s on-air eating habits

Daniel Cormier has always been open about loving food. Even during his prime years in the octagon, he never looked shredded or jacked. He was the ‘daddest man on the planet’. And like all dads, he would absolutely whoop bottoms when he wanted to and as long as he wanted to.

That’s how he got to the Olympics. That’s how he became an UFC world champion. Twice!

Needless to say, that habit has compounded since his retirement from the sport. Earlier he might have to stop himself due to fight camps and other things but now…

Now, if DC is hungry, he eats, whether it’s live on air or not! An viral clip of him recently went viral while he was chewing on popcorns without having turned his mic off.

Now, generally that would lead to trolling but since the the members of AKA- Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have taken on the responsibility of making fun of his eating habits, the internet thought it was better to let them deal with it.

Now, then, whenever Islam returns from his injury to fight Arman Tsarukyan or Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler, he will show up on a DC show and that’s is precisely when the Dagestani will take his case! Amen!