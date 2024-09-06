Daniel Cormier Addresses Getting Caught Eating During Commentary Says ‘Can’t Help It’ Even After Dana White’s Callout

Daniel Cormier’s appetite has gotten the better of him twice already. The UFC commentator recently went viral for munching on snacks while sitting cage side. Now, he is no longer a professional fighter, so he doesn’t need to be careful with his diet. Regardless, his eating habits mean, the jokes write themselves.

Getting caught munching on snacks twice while commentating, while being a co-host for the Good Guy/ Bad Guy also means that he was going to hear about it at some point from Chael Sonnen.

Their latest episode of the show started off with a clip of ‘DC’ commentating with food in his mouth and Sonnen could not believe it. However, Cormier had an explanation for it,

“Chael, you have to have popcorn because you’re sitting in the best seat in the house. What I did not expect was the replay to come….why do I need to control myself, I’m living my best life out here Chael P.”

Sonnen could not help but laugh at his co-host, although he did see some logic in what he was saying. Cormier does sit in the best seats in the house so it makes sense to have popcorn.

But believe it or not, ‘DC’ isn’t the only one that is snacking during the show. He has also exposed Joe Rogan for bringing his own snacks to the fights.

‘Joe Rogan does it’- DC

Max Holloway has also recently reacted to a clip of the ‘Daddest man on the planet’ eating something during a UFC broadcast.

And so in a recent episode of the DC and RC show, the UFC commentator had to defend himself after ‘Blessed’ called him out:

“Listen RC, Rogan brings these snacks every time bro. He brings this beef jerky. So we sit there and we eat it, and we eat popcorn….Damn that Max Holloway….that guy constantly taking shots at me.”

This fool! He fights this weekend but before that we talked last weekend and we’re joined by new friend of the show @usman84kg to look ahead to what’s next for Suga Sean. We also tap in or tap out. Live now @Realrclark25 @espnmma https://t.co/L0E4kaeqq8 pic.twitter.com/qgS3nAhMFu — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 22, 2023

To be fair to DC, the commentary team has to sit there for around 7 hours. They have to be the first to arrive and the last to leave, covering all the fights.

So naturally, they must be getting hungry from all the commentating. Which is why both Joe Rogan and himself bring snacks for them to munch on. And why is DC’s size a new problem? He’s always been on the chonkier side. This whole ‘fat guy’ thing, we blame Islam Makhachev for it!