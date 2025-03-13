UFC Presenter Megan Olivi Shares Wholesome Baby Gender Reveal Video, Fans Expect Future Champ

Megan Olivi attends the 66th Miss Universe Competition on November 26, 2017 at the Axis Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

UFC roving reporter Megan Olivi and her fighter husband Joseph Benavidez, are set to welcome their first child into the world later this year. And fans are expecting the baby to become a future world champion.

Olivi, an analyst with the promotion featured prominently throughout last weekend’s UFC 313 card in Las Vegas, is best known for her extensive knowledge of the sport, quick wit, and humor with her colleagues.

On the other side of the relationship, you’ve got a perennial flyweight star, Benavidez. A stalwart contender during his impressive flyweight run with the promotion, Benavidez retired from combat sports in 2021. So it is only natural that their baby is expected to be born with some impeccable fighting genes.

Earlier in the day, the couple revealed their pregnancy on social media and posted a video of their live reaction to discovering the gender of their unborn child.

“Flashback to finding out Baby Benavidez’s gender .. tell ya tomorrow,” Olivi posted on her official Instagram.

Moments later, a host of fans were predicting future success for the latest Olivi-Benavidez.

“Either way we’re getting a future UFC champ!”, a fan commented, seemingly unbiased about the gender of the child. Others were just as excited, regardless of the child’s future involving UFC gold. “Either way this baby is going to be PERFECT! I’M SO EXCITED HEHEHE”, replied another fan.



However, leaking a wry smile, Benavidez’s reaction to the scan had some fans speculating the baby is set to be a male.

“I think Benny’s reaction says it all,” an Instagram user responded, much to the humor of Olivi.

Then there was this particular gentleman who seemed more invested in the child’s future choice of a favorite Football team. “As long as they’re a Yankees fan, that’s the most important thing“, he joked.

Regardless of the variety of comments, this much is apparent- the child is already loved, courtesy of the legacy of their parents.

Olivi’s long-term relationship with Joseph Benavidez

Though they tied the knot back in 2015 after their engagement the year prior, Olivi and Benavidez’s relationship had spawned before the decade.

Meeting back in 2009, ahead of a World Extreme Cagefighting event, it seemed to be love at first sight for the pair. However, despite his profession, Olivi- her husband’s biggest supporter- admits she rarely ever watched him compete.

Making the trip to ‘Fight Island’ back in 2020, Olivi really could not have picked a worse event to attend. Attempting to snatch flyweight gold at the fourth time of asking, Benavidez headlined a ‘Fight Night’ card. Benavidez would take on Deiveson Figueredo in a rematch, only to be stopped by a first-round submission.

Admitting she would rather stay away from the octagon-side when he competes, Olivi, understandably, noted how “nervous” she becomes when he competed.

“I haven’t seen it,” Olivi said. “It’s the worst day of our lives, so what is there to relive? I was there for it, so I haven’t seen it. Everyone’s been super nice about it. And I have to say, Rory, the producer and director of it, was absolutely incredible.

Olivi is now expected to be on a prolonged maternity leave until she feels physically and mentally healthy enough to resume her services at the broadcasting station.