‘Fights More Than Jon Jones’: Amanda Nunes Eyes UFC 316 Winner for Epic Comeback, Hypes Megan Olivi & Fans

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

With UFC 316 just days away, it seems the return of former two-weight champion Amanda Nunes is now imminent. And as such, it has sent fans and pundits into raptures as a result.

Nunes, who called time on her gleaming mixed martial arts career back in 2023, did so after a dominant bantamweight title defense win over Mexican challenger Irene Aldana.

And after defending her bantamweight and featherweight crown a staggering eight separate occasions during her Octagon tenure, the Bahia native is gearing up for a return to action.

Namely, the Brazilian star is welcoming a trilogy title fight against current bantamweight queen Julianna Pena. Or to boot, a grudge fight against incoming co-headliner, 2-time Olympic gold medallist title challenger, Kayla Harrison.

Furthermore, on social media this week, fuel to the fire of a Nunes return has been added in abundance by ESPN.

“Amanda Nunes has been recently hinting at a return to the Octagon,” the outlet posted on Instagram. “And wants the winner of the women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison at #UFC316.”

Reacting to the news of Nunes’ imminent comeback, UFC roving reporter Megan Olivi applauded the decision in the comment section.

To boot, a number of fans used the chance of Nunes’ comeback to point to Jon Jones’ remaining inactivity. “Fights more than Jon Jones,” a user commented.

A third wrote, “Can’t wait to see her fight again.” Meanwhile, calls for the UFC heavyweight champion to be stripped reached this comment section as well – “Anyways strip Jon Jones.”

While Harrison is yet to respond to the news, the incumbent has all but confirmed a trilogy.

Pena claims Nunes promised her a fight

Slated to co-headline this weekend’s return to ‘The Garden State’, Pena faces a massive hurdle in her pursuit of a decider with Brazilian favorite, Nunes.

Tasked with toppling Harrison in the Ohio native’s third Octagon start, Pena could go down as the first to beat the two-time Olympic gold medal winner in her brief Octagon tenure.

But a victory would land her a third fight with Nunes, that’s according to The Ultimate Fighter winner herself.

“She (Nunes) told me, though, ‘It’s all up to you,’” Pena told Ariel Helwani.

“‘It’s all in your hands. And everything will be decided. And everything is going to be determined by you. What you do.’ And, so, she’s basically saying, I will grant you the trilogy — pending, you know, you take care of your business on June 7. And that’s exactly what I’m prepared and will do,” she explained.

Notably, Pena has the distinction of being the only second fighter after Cat Zingano to defeat Nunes inside the octagon. She did so at UFC 269 in October 2021 via rear-naked choke.

Unfortunately, however, Pena would return to the rematch visibly overconfident. In a rematch seven months later at UFC 271, Nunes would dominate Pena, dropping her on cue in a 5-round fight to win by unanimous decision.