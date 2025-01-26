mobile app bar

“UFC Ronaldo Version”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Steals Hearts by Taking Time Out for a Picture With a Young Fan

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks to Tagir Ulanbekov at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Moicano on January 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. ( PxImages) Los Angeles, Ca United States - ZUMAp175 20250118_zsa_p175_041 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Khabib Nurmagomedov Image Credits: Louis Grassex – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to steal the show again, despite being ringside during the PFL title fight on Saturday between his protege, Usman Nurmagomedov and Irishman, Paul Hughes. Khabib stepped away from his seat to take a picture with a young fan in the stands. This small yet thoughtful gesture set social media abuzz, with fans comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo for his humility and charm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

Reactions poured in, praising Khabib as “the CR7 of MMA,” with one fan declaring, “Absolute class act… always the champ.”

Others chimed in, reiterating how Cristiano also always found time for young fans and said, “UFC Ronaldo version”. Others hailed the UFC veteran for being a role model and said, “Khabib is champ outside of the cage too.”

Even those skeptical of him found themselves swayed, as one fan noted, “But somehow, some way, half of the MMA community wants me to hate this guy ’cause he’s a ‘bad person.’”

It is not just Khabib who deserves the credit for this wholesome moment. In fact, it was the MMA legend Renzo Gracie who approached the former UFC champion and asked him to take a photo with the kid.

Meanwhile, Khabib also took a step in the direction of peace between Ireland and Dagestan’s MMA fans by praising Hughes and the country after the conclusion of the title fight.

Khabib thanks Ireland for Palestine support

During the lead-up to the fight, Khabib had claimed that the levels of MMA in Ireland were not comparable to that of Dagestan.

But the head of the Nurmagomedov clan has now asked his fans and the Dagestani people to not forget that anything happening inside the octagon was just a competition. Khabib asked them to remember that in the real world, the people of Ireland were the biggest supporters of the people of Gaza.

“I just wanna say one thing. All these things beginning from my side and other guy when we was fighting. But don’t forget, Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine…We love you guys, you, your government.”

While the fight was really close and ideally should result in a rematch, Khabib’s words show a willingness to move past the animosity, offering a glimmer of hope that respect can exist amidst fierce competition.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these