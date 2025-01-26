“UFC Ronaldo Version”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Steals Hearts by Taking Time Out for a Picture With a Young Fan

Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to steal the show again, despite being ringside during the PFL title fight on Saturday between his protege, Usman Nurmagomedov and Irishman, Paul Hughes. Khabib stepped away from his seat to take a picture with a young fan in the stands. This small yet thoughtful gesture set social media abuzz, with fans comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo for his humility and charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

Reactions poured in, praising Khabib as “the CR7 of MMA,” with one fan declaring, “Absolute class act… always the champ.”

Others chimed in, reiterating how Cristiano also always found time for young fans and said, “UFC Ronaldo version”. Others hailed the UFC veteran for being a role model and said, “Khabib is champ outside of the cage too.”

Even those skeptical of him found themselves swayed, as one fan noted, “But somehow, some way, half of the MMA community wants me to hate this guy ’cause he’s a ‘bad person.’”

UFC fans praising Khabib Nurmagomedov pic.twitter.com/3CFN7NyEuN — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) January 26, 2025

It is not just Khabib who deserves the credit for this wholesome moment. In fact, it was the MMA legend Renzo Gracie who approached the former UFC champion and asked him to take a photo with the kid.

Meanwhile, Khabib also took a step in the direction of peace between Ireland and Dagestan’s MMA fans by praising Hughes and the country after the conclusion of the title fight.

Khabib thanks Ireland for Palestine support

During the lead-up to the fight, Khabib had claimed that the levels of MMA in Ireland were not comparable to that of Dagestan.

️ Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Ireland don’t have fighters brother. Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else?… Dagestan level of MMA here, but Ireland level not even half.” @PFLMMApic.twitter.com/tlQXoyMPwh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 2, 2025

But the head of the Nurmagomedov clan has now asked his fans and the Dagestani people to not forget that anything happening inside the octagon was just a competition. Khabib asked them to remember that in the real world, the people of Ireland were the biggest supporters of the people of Gaza.

“I just wanna say one thing. All these things beginning from my side and other guy when we was fighting. But don’t forget, Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine…We love you guys, you, your government.”

Khabib shows love to Ireland after Usman’s win over Paul Hughes: “We love you guys because you guys support our brothers in Palestine.” @PFLMMA #RoadToDubaipic.twitter.com/187CnjZ2GQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 25, 2025

While the fight was really close and ideally should result in a rematch, Khabib’s words show a willingness to move past the animosity, offering a glimmer of hope that respect can exist amidst fierce competition.