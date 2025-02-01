UFC Saudi Arabia Draws Big Names: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zack Snyder and Turker Carlson Show Up for Adesanya vs. Imavov

UFC Saudi Arabia made history as the first-ever UFC event in the kingdom, and it had quite a few A-list celebrities playing witness to it. A host of big names turned up to witness the action between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov, including soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo, filmmaker Zack Snyder, TV personality Tucker Carlson, and others.

Saudi Arabia has been actively pursuing major sporting events, aiming to establish itself as a central hub for international competitions. By attracting high-profile events such as UFC Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia is not only enhancing its global sports profile but also investing in infrastructure and community engagement to support and sustain this momentum. The Kingdom’s commitment to hosting diverse sporting events reflects its ambition to become a leading destination for international sports, fostering both economic growth and cultural exchange.

This strategic approach is evident in its successful bids to host events like the Dakar Rally and the 2024 WTA Finals, as well as securing the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the kingdom wants the who’s who of the entertainment business in attendance for their big day. Former Fox News anchor and conservative commentator Carlson, who had joined President Donald Trump at UFC 295 was seen thoroughly enjoying himself.

Tucker Carlson at UFC Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/qr8ZvYkzvM — Flex (@flexprofits) February 1, 2025



Soccer legend Ronaldo was also seen at the event. Fondly known as CR7, Ronaldo, since his move to the local club Al Nassr in 2023 has made multiple trips to UFC events in the kingdom. This time, he was seen enjoying himself alongside the Saudi minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoying the fights at #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/rCRHuVCi21 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 1, 2025



But Ronaldo is not just interested in the UFC. He, along with fellow Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos has long been a fan of combat sports in general.

CR7 a staple at combat sports events in Saudi

Ronaldo was notably in attendance for the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, where he was spotted alongside former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Lennox Lewis.

‼️ Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou and Cristiano Ronaldo together in Saudi Arabia today, hosted by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh… pic.twitter.com/fgIpxT0KqQ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 5, 2024



Additionally, Ronaldo was present at the Fury vs. Ngannou bout, a crossover event that garnered significant attention. He is known to be friends with Francis Ngannou and was also present with the former UFC heavyweight champion for his PFL title fight against Renan Ferreira last year. Ronaldo had even gifted Ngannou a watch that reportedly cost around $135k.

When Cristiano Ronaldo was with Francis Ngannou at the backstage pic.twitter.com/pR8mag9gwu — Queen Abby! (@BigMummyAbigail) October 24, 2024

The presence of Ronaldo not only raises everybody’s profile in the room, it also help bring attention to the incredible progress Saudi Arabia has made in the last few years.