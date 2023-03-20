UFC Schedule: Which Fighters Are Competing This Week at Fight Night?

UFC 286 was a massive event in London and the fans were absolutely crazy. That is exactly what you can expect from UK fans. They supported their guy Leon Edwards, and he got it done against Kamaru Usman for the second time. The rivalry now seems settled as they have fought each other thrice and Leon Edwards has won 2 fights. The road ahead for the champ isn’t easy at all, and it will be interesting to see who the champ faces next. But before that, let’s take a look at the fighters competing this week at Fight Night.

As we know, UFC is a machine that puts fights every week. 286 is a wrap now, and we move ahead to this week’s fights.

UFC Fight Night: Fighters competing this weekend.

Main Card:

Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen (Main event)

Holy Holm vs Yana Kunitskaya (Co-main event)

Nate Landwehr vs Austn Lingo

Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Durae

The main event and the co-main event are what this card is primarily built around. In the co-main event, we have Holy Holm returning to the octagon vs Yana Kuniskaya. Holm is a high-level kickboxer and has been competing for many years in combat sports.

Holy Holm got very famous when she knocked out Rhonda Rousey with a head kick when Rhonda Rousey seemed unbeatable. Holy Holm put on a clinic against Rousey and secured the belt back at UFC 193.

The main event is nothing but a banger between two of the best bantamweights in the division. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera is a cold-blooded killer and has many impressive wins under his belt. Cory Sandhagen is nothing but a master class when it comes to striking. His unusual style is very hard to deal with.

Sandhagen has 15 wins and 4 losses in his career. Chito has 20 wins and 7 losses under his name, and both the fighters are veterans of the sport. With both of them coming in with wins, this fight w=could very well be a title contenders fight.

UFC Fight Night: Prelims

Preliminary Card:

Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons

CJ Vergara vs Daniel da Silva

Manuel Torres vs Trey Ogden

Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador

Hailey Cowan vs Tamires Vidal

The prelim cards are where fighters get an opportunity to make a mark and impress the UFC staff to get a spot on the main card going ahead. These fighters are in the UFC and if the UFC thinks they are needle movers or potentially could be, then the UFC promotes them to main card.

