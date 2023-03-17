UFC 286 PPV Price: How Much Does It Cost?

UFC 286 is almost upon us and the excitement is in the air. The press conference had its own flavors, as the fans seem to support Leon Edwards going into this one. Not much to the surprise of anyone, Kamaru Usman was booed during the press conference. The Nigerian Nightmare had some mean things to say about Leon Edwards and we haven’t seen Kamaru Usman talking so much at the press conference. The reason could very well be that he feels the pressure from the crowd going into this one. However, how much does this interesting pay-per-view cost is what we will take a look at?

UFC 286 goes down in London in the O2 arena. Kamaru Usman will challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship of the world in the main event.

UFC 286 PPV price: What is the cost?

Fans could watch UFC on ESPN and ESPN+ for those who live in the US. The price for the pay-per-view is $79.99. UFC fans who have a fight pass subscription could also watch it there.

For the fans in the UK, BT Sport Box Office will stream this event at £19.95. Fans in India can watch it on Sony ten network on television. Sony LIV app subscription comes at around 999 rupees, where the fans can watch live UFC events.

Main Card:

Leon Edwards (C) vs Kamaru Usman (main event)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vetorrie vs Roman Dolidze.

The main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is their third encounter inside the octagon. The trilogy will settle the rivalry and the welterweight division will see someone fresh fighting for the championship.

UFC 286: Co-main event:

The co-main event is a fight that is guaranteed fireworks. Justin ‘The highlight’ Gaethje will face Rafael Fiziev. Both fighters are known for bringing action inside the octagon. Justin Gaethje is well-established and at the top of the division.

The real question is about Rafael Fiziev. Is he good enough to beat the top contender in the division? The winner of this fight may very well get the title shot next against Islam Makhachev. Another interesting fight in the lightweight division is coming up. Charles Oliveira is supposed to face Beneil Dariush in 155.

Who do you think is the next champ at 155?

