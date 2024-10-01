UFC Star Arman Tsarukyan Reveals How He Fooled His Coach for Two Years into Believing He’s Muslim

Arman Tsarukyan may have just pulled off one of the longest pranks on his coach. For two whole years, his coach believed that the Armenian fighter is Muslim, all thanks to the lightweight contender himself!

Tsarukyan is one of the best fighters in the lightweight division and as there is more media exposure to him, fans are starting to love his personality even more. The #1 contender is a prankster at heart and is always looking to make people laugh with whatever he does.

However, he may have gone a bit too far with this particular prank. In an interview with Adam Zuba on YouTube, he revealed his elaborate prank and his coach’s reaction when he broke the news

“It’s been about two years and I say coach, I’m not a Muslim. And he says ‘how is not a Muslim? And why did Maga always say that?’ I say yeah he’s messing with me on purpose.”

As it turns out, Armenia has a huge Christian population, with a majority of the country following the religion, which includes Tsarukyan himself.

Unfortunately for his coach, he was at the receiving end of a harmless prank. Nevertheless, they kept him out of the loop for two years about it. Thankfully, his coach doesn’t hold grudges or the upcoming title fight against Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title would look very different.

But as of right now, it’s the most interesting fight to start the new year with.

Matt Frevola is eager to see Islam vs. Arman

Despite being a lightweight himself, Matt ‘The StreamRolla’ Frevola is more excited to see the next title fight.

In an interview with Home Of Fight on YouTube, the lightweight fighter spoke about why he wants to see Islam take on Arman. Not only does he think their rematch will be as exciting as their first fight, he also believes that the outcome of the fight will be different this time.

“Their first fight was insane and Arman was so young and he took it on short notice, so I think the rematch is definitely gonna be a fun fight and I think Arman could get it done”

According to Frevola, Arman will get the better of Islam this time but he way off the mark since Islam is on a roll right now and given how his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 went, he’s got weapons in his arsenal that people aren’t even aware of.