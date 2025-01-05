UFC Star Claims Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Weakness Is His Weight Cut Struggles

UFC 284 PERTH, Alex Volkanovski (R) of Australia and Islam Makhachev of Russia during their Lightweight title bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, February 12, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20230212001762835066

UFC lightweight Grant Dawson thinks he’s found the one chink in Islam Makhachev’s armor – and it’s not in the octagon. In an interview with Inside Fighting, Dawson pointed out that Makhachev’s toughest battle might actually come before fight night, highlighting the lightweight champ’s struggles with cutting weight.

Dawson believes that draining himself to make 155 lbs could eventually catch up to Makhachev, who is all set to defend the lightweight title for a record 4th time at UFC 311.

As dominant as Makhachev has been, Dawson sees the weight cut as a potential opening for future opponents looking for any advantage against the seemingly flawless champion.

The 30-year-old rated his own chances against Makhachev and said that the biggest thing he would look to work on would be not to let the champion move backward, which he admitted was easier said than done. He then focused on the fact that Islam walks around at about 190 lbs or so when he is not in camp and said,

“I think he cuts too much weight, I don’t think he cuts weight the proper way. He is still amazing. I definitely think the biggest thing is staying off the cage and being able to wrestle with him and wrestle first.”

Dawson went on to add that he feels pretty confident matching up against Makhachev. He stated that if he was able to secure a takedown and get Makhachev to the ground, the champ would not be able to get back up and he would be able to secure the round easily.

While Dawson remains confident in his chances, Makhachev is preparing to surpass the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib unimpressed by Islam ahead of UFC 311

‘The Eagle’ is making sure Islam stays sharp ahead of his UFC 311 title defense. With Makhachev set to headline against Arman Tsarukyan on January 18, Khabib isn’t letting him slack – even if that means being a little tough during training.

In an Instagram video, Makhachev, sporting a few bumps and bruises, asked Khabib how the week of training went. “Four out of five,” Khabib replied, much to Makhachev’s surprise. Khabib quickly doubled down, hinting it was barely a four because Makhachev dared to rest one night during the week.

“We only rest on Sundays and Saturday evenings – that’s it.”

Makhachev was happy with the work he put into his prep for UFC 311 Arman Tsarukyan this week, but Khabib Nurmagomedov gave him “a weak 4 out of 5”.

Islam: Weak 4? Why?

Khabib: Didn’t you take Wed night off to have rest? That’s why. We only rest on Sat & Sun.

Islam, clearly disappointed but understanding, agreed to skip the extra rest moving forward. Earlier in a funny segment, Islam had asked former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier to step into their camp to control Khabib from going berserk and working them to death ahead of UFC 311.

While DC had agreed to show up, he had asserted that nobody could control Khabib. Unfortunately, for Islam, that seemed to have indeed been the case.