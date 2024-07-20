UFC Star Loik Radzhabov Calls Women’s Fights His ‘Snack and Toilet’ Break Time

March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Esteban Ribovics battles Loik Radzhabov in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_110 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Yet another Russian UFC fighter has come up with a controversial take on women’s MMA. It started off with Khabib Nurmagomedov asking women to be ‘fighter at home’. Following this he received a lot of backlash but then he also called out ring girls in the UFC for not adding any value to the events. It almost felt as though ‘The Eagle’ did not think the sport was something women should be involved in. And now this

Loik Radzhabov will take on Trey Ogden in a lightweight clash on the preliminary card of Saturday night’s Fight Night. Ahead of his fight, he had this to say about women’s MMA in an interview with Red Corner MMA,

“Actually, when women fight I take a break to get some snacks or go to the toilet.”

The UFC lightweight revealed that he does not watch women’s MMA at all. This comes despite the fact that the main event of the card he fights on is a clash between two women.

It is important to note that when fighters like Nurmagomedov and Radzhabov make such comments, they should be taken with a pinch of salt. Since they were born and raised in very conservative households where the roles for men and women are very distinct with limited scope of breaking free.

Speaking of women fighting in the UFC, one recent incident sparked a lot of debate. It all unfurled when Tracy Cortez cut her hair to make weight.

UFC fighter Cortez confuses fans during weight cut

Cortez looked to take on Rose Namajunas in last weekend’s UFC Fight Night event after taking the fight on short notice and hence had to cut a lot to make weight.

In a drastic attempt to make weight, the UFC fighter chopped off half her hair in order to make weight. This sparked an interesting reaction from the fans.

Tracy Cortez had to chop off some hair and shed some tears, but she hit 126 pounds for the #UFCDenver main event vs. Rose Namajunas. ‍♀️ @UFC pic.twitter.com/RIGCcn9ivO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 12, 2024

While some saw it as a logical thing to do, to cut off half a pound of hair, other’s found it funny. As next up on stage was Namajunas, who shaves off all her hair.

Na her crying holding her hair and then Rose walking up straight faced and bald killed me — Victory Voice Sports (@VictoryVoicePod) July 12, 2024

This stark contrast between the two fighters made for a hilarious discussion between fans in the comments section.