Tom Aspinall Finds Irony in Tracy Cortez Crying Over Haircut Before Facing ‘Bald’ Rose Namajunas

Tom Aspinall was entertained by Tracy Cortez’s face-off with Rose Namajunas after the former cut down a large volume of her hair to make weight for her UFC Denver fight.

A recent tweet from the English heavyweight revealed that he found Cortez’s face-off even more entertaining because she cried after cutting her hair, while her rival, Namajunas, donned her signature “bald” look.

Like most people, Cortez also had a deep attachment to her hair which she had to chop off for her UFC Denver main event fight. This is why she didn’t mind shedding a tear or two following the act.

But Cortez’s grief turned into entertainment for Aspinall after her rival, ‘Thug Rose’ climbed the dais for the face-off. The UFC interim heavyweight champion then took to Twitter to talk about how much he enjoyed the whole sequence.

“She [Cortez] then cried about cutting her hair (I presume so), to later… go and face off with her opponent, Rose Namajunas, who is bald. What an entertaining sequence”

As contrasting as the visual was, it made a lot of newer fans wonder why Namajunas chopped off her long blondes!

Why Thug Rose went buzz cut!

The new-age UFC fans have always witnessed Namajunas in her current avatar, where she looks like a ‘Thug’ and acts like it!

But fans from back in the day had seen a period where she had long blondes. In December 2015 as ‘Thug Rose’ took to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 80 for her encounter against Paige VanZant, she had her hair chopped off.

Later, Namajunas revealed that her hair got her into complications during her practice sessions, which is why she decided it was not worth the trouble.

‘Thug Rose’ continues to believe that to this date. Fans have never witnessed her inside the octagon with long hair after her statement. It’s been years and she has fought countless times since then. She even won the title with that haircut.

Interestingly, after she beat Weili Zhang for the strawweight title, the Chinese fighter also made a call to shorten her hair and has been fighting in that avatar ever since.

Regardless, if one looks at it statistically, a hair full of head or without a single strand is highly unimportant. Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison… there’s countless examples. But hey, if it works for Namajunas, bully for her! It’s a personal choice after all.

That said, do tune in for Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez on 14th July!