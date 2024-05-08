UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Teams Up with Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan for Intense Training Sessions

Merab Dvalishvili might have just won over Indians with his new Bollywood connection. The Georgian native was recently touring India to promote the UFC when he visited the home of Bollywood: Mumbai. With him was India’s own Anshul Jubli, and apart from appearing on the UFC India Show, they even held a meet and greet at the UFC’s gym in Bandra. This is where Dvalishvili even got to meet Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan is a young film star who already has several hits under his belt. Moreover, it is no secret that he is an avid UFC fan and could not pass up the opportunity to meet Merab Dvalishvili. Dhawan even got to train alongside the UFC fighter and expressed his excitement at having done so in an Instagram post, which read,

“The @ufc had me come roll around with the no 1 bantemweight in the world @merab.dvalishvili and boy what an experience the power and control.”

While Dhawan was all praises about Dvalishvili’s power and control, the Georgian expressed his gratitude in the comments section wishing they could soon train again. Naturally, this was a crossover that no one expected, although a UFC x Bollywood collaboration can undoubtedly bring a lot of eyes to the sport.

In the meantime, despite being busy with his India tour, Merab Dvalishvili did not let Sean O’Malley off easily. He treated fans to an Indian-style call-out on social media.

Merab Dvalishvili calls out Sean O’Malley while at the UFC gym in India

The UFC has not booked the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley fight yet, but the Georgian is doing a great job at promoting it through skits on social media. Even during his visit to India, he took the time to call out the UFC Bantamweight Champion with a few Hindi words thrown into the mix,

“Namaste, Sean, I’m coming for you be ready. I’m here, in India, training and I will knock you out.”

With both fighters showing interest in the fight, it only seems like a matter of time before the UFC greenlights it. Moreover, from the looks of it, such a bout will be Sean O’Malley’s toughest test to date, and a victory will help him cement his place as the deserving champion.