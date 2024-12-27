UFC Star Polyana Viana Shows Off Her Achievements and Medals with Popular TikTok Trend

Aug 10, 2019; Montevideo, Uruguay; Polyana Viana (Blue Gloves) enters the arena before the fight against Veronica Macedo (Red Gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Antel Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Polyana Viana just added her own badass twist to a popular TikTok trend, and the fans are loving it. While most people use the trend to show off sweet moments with their partners, the UFC star hopped on Instagram to flex her Jiu Jitsu achievements, proudly showing off her medals and accomplishments.

In the reel, Viana first shared a compilation of other creators pulling off the original trend where they unzip their jackets to reveal the face of their partner. Viana then cut to herself unzipping her jacket to reveal a bunch of medals from Jiu Jitsu.

It’s not every day you see someone replace cute couple content with a highlight reel of grappling dominance. Viana made it work with the kind of flex that reminds everyone why she’s such a force in the Octagon.

Viana, known as the Iron Lady, holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and has secured multiple state championships in Pará, Brazil. Her grappling prowess is evident in her mixed martial arts career, with numerous victories achieved through submissions, particularly her signature armbar technique.

Viana’s dedication to BJJ has not only earned her titles but also a reputation as a formidable fighter in both the BJJ community and the MMA world. She has proven herself to be a force outside the octagon as well with Dana White praising her brave act in self defense a few years back.

When White lauded Viana

Viana is tough in real life too. Back in January 2019, the UFC star made headlines when she took down a guy who tried to rob her in Rio de Janeiro. Viana was waiting for an Uber outside her apartment when a man approached, asking her for the time.

While she was answering, Viana sensed something was off. Moments later, he demanded her phone, claiming he was armed. But Viana wasn’t buying it since the “gun” felt way too soft.

Before the man could react, Viana hit him with two punches, a kick, and then locked him in a rear-naked choke. She calmly sat him down and told him they’d wait for the police. The would-be thief was so shaken up he begged her to let him go.

But Viana wasn’t having it. She told him to sit tight while she called the cops.

UFC CEO Dana White couldn’t help but praise her, posting a side-by-side of Viana and the battered thief with the caption: “#badf**kingidea.”