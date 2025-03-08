Alex Pereira Family: How Many Kids Does ‘Poatan’ Have and Who Is Their Mother?

Arguably the most popular fighter in the Octagon today, Pereira returns at UFC 313 tomorrow in ‘Sin City’ in a bid to defend his light heavyweight against Magomed Ankalaev. Supporting him in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the usual suspects- his two sons.

Since the boys have already revealed plans to follow in their father’s footsteps and fight in the UFC, they are never far from view when he competes. Entering the Octagon sporting their father’s branded tracksuits, the boys often celebrate with the Sao Paulo kingpin.

This act is not something new for them either. They have been doing so since his kickboxing run in the 2010s. In fact, in his knockout win over rival Israel Adesanya, one of Pereira’s sons entered the ring and mocked the City Kickboxing star in celebration.

This taunt would come back to bite him.

After Adesanya’s knockout of Pereira in 2023, he had something to offer in taunt of his own. Launching a bow-and-arrow celebration of his own, Adesanya pointed and mocked the Brazilian’s kids octagon-side.

Sharing a tight-knit bond, the trio has entertained fans on social media to boot. Last year, Pereira posted footage of his boys attempting to scare him at home.

Returning to his house, Pereira’s sons jumped out of the dark to frighten him before he took up a fighting stance. Pereira has also posted videos of the three of them playing soccer where the boys would just break into fights; perhaps a testament to the apple not falling far from the tree.

Despite the public outings, Pereira has managed to keep his boys away from the limelight. However, the rest of Pereira’s life has not been that much of a secret.

Who is the mother to the Pereira boys?

The Bazilian superstar has reportedly been dealt a crappy hand in the dating department. He was seen with Christine Merle for a few years before making some brutal accusations against the content creator.

Accusing her of being married to someone else whilst dating him, Pereira claimed the UFC expert tried to “manipulate” him and his fans following their break-up.

“I’ve been talking to her ex-husband for a few days, and today I know what she’s capable of. This is a conversation with two respectful people. And on the same day and at the same time, she attacked me thinking I was going to retaliate,” he had said.

The two have since gone separate ways. However, even after their reported breakup, the Brazilian had accused her of trying to still talk to her.

At the beginning of this year, the Brazilian appeared to introduce his latest flame. Aline Antoniassi. Pictured with Pereira in a New Year’s message, the brunette smoke show is the CEO of a plastic surgery clinic, according to her Instagram bio.

As for his teenage sons, Alessandro and Lohan – their mother’s identity is far from certain. Pereira has remained hesitant to discuss his relationship with the boys’ other parent since his arrival in the UFC.

Rumored fling with UFC strawweight

Meanwhile, during his early days in the UFC, Pereira was heavily linked with fellow Brazilian UFC fighter Polyana Viana. While neither ever gave air to the rumors or did anything to dispel them, fans seemed really sure about their relationship status. Especially after a video of the pair grappling in Pereira’s kitchen went viral.

The pair would then go on to post multiple videos of sparring or just joking around or just playing board games. However, both Brazilians have since stopped following each other on social media platforms.

Pereira’s relationship with sister Aline

The UFC lightheavyweight champion also has a sister, Aline, who is also a mixed martial artist and currently applies her craft in Karate Combat.

Funnily enough, she also boasts of that signature left hook that made her brother Alex the UFC champion and has drawn multiple comparisons through viral videos of knocking her opponents out.

However, a controversy erupted earlier this year, where, in an interview, she claimed to have been working for Amazon, doing deliveries. This had led to people questioning Alex about why he was not doing more to help his sister pursue her goals single-mindedly as he had.

Furious by the reaction, the UFC champion had taken to social media to blast the journalist who had covered the story, accusing him of publishing a half-true report.

It should be noted that while he blasted the reporter and claimed to be protecting his sister, the light heavyweight champion never did answer any questions about why Aline was having to struggle.