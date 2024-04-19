UFC Star Refuses Max Holloway Challenge, Citing Fear of Defeat Despite Strong Win at UFC 300: “Hell F***ing No”

Hardly any UFC fighter will agree to Max Holloway’s stand-and-trade offer after witnessing what happened at the UFC 300 BMF title fight. While Holloway won with an incredible knockout in the final moments of the fight, it seems like the Hawaiian’s performance left Renato Moicano scared and impressed at the same time.

Recently, Moicano appeared in a video on his own YouTube channel where he denied accepting a fight against Max Holloway. The reason behind this denial made his feat evident, although the fighter was in a goofy mood.

The fact that ‘Blessed’ is a regular featherweight makes Moicano’s denial even harder to digest. There are sagas of UFC fighters ducking fights against rivals from an upper weight class, but a regular lightweight being afraid of a regular featherweight isn’t a pretty common situation in the UFC. Still, Moicano goofily said,

“I saw a lot of comments, people asked me, do you wanna fight Max Holloway? Hell, fuc*ing ‘no’ brother. I’m good, Max Holloway would beat me up.”

Immediately after saying that, Moicano changed his mind and claimed he would happily accept a fight against the current UFC BMF champ. However, his demeanor implied that he wasn’t confident about a victory.

Moicano may have done enough to get the better of his UFC 300 rival, Jalin Turner. Yet, Holloway is currently in his ‘beast mode’ which is a legitimate reason for worry. Even the current UFC featherweight king appeared worried after witnessing Holloway’s incredible showdown at UFC 300.

Daniel Cormier revealed how fans expressed their thoughts about Ilia Topuria being scared of Max Holloway

Holloway’s UFC 300 in-octagon interview revealed that he had his sights set on the UFC featherweight gold, which Ilia Topuria currently possesses. The cameras also focused on the first-ever Spanish UFC champ’s face during the interview, and he looked visibly worried.

Daniel Cormier talked about this incident in a YouTube video where he revealed that several fans saw fear in Topuria’s eyes when Holloway called him out. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Topuria has found an entourage in Moicano after the Brazilian revealed his fear of fighting Holloway.