UFC Star Reveals Which Fighters Would Be Best to Take on WWE Champions Including Cody Rhodes and Gunther

With UFC 309 just around the corner, one of the fighters on the card took a fun detour from fight prep to imagine a crossover showdown between UFC legends and WWE champions. When asked to pick dream matchups, including potential opponents for WWE stars like Cody Rhodes and Gunther, Oban Elliott popped up with names like Stipe Miocic and Colby Covington.

Elliott who is taking on Bassil Hafez this weekend in what will be his third fight in the UFC is a huge WWE fan and believes that he has the right matchmaking skills to pair up WWE champions with their UFC counterparts.

TNT Sports first gave him heavyweight champion Gunther’s name, who he felt would be best matched up against the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, Stipe Miocic. WWE USA champion LA Knight was given the tall task of going up against Colby Covington.

Bron Breakker, the intercontinental WWE champion was set up against none other than UFC’s own jawbreaker, Khamzat Chimaev.

For the main event, Elliott picked himself to take on Cody Rhodes, the reigning WWE champion. Of course, he did. That’s a smart decision considering whoever Cody Rhodes fights, is going to be the main event.

After he was done with the fun matchmaking, Elliot talked about his tough upbringing and how he’s broken down walls to even make it to the UFC.

Oban’s rags-to-riches story

The 26-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, grew up in a working-class household and endured his fair share of hardships. Just two years ago, Elliot was flipping chicken at Nando’s for minimum wage while balancing long shifts with his relentless MMA training.

Now, he’s set to fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden on the massive UFC 309 card—a dream come true for “The Welsh Gangster”.

Elliot credits his late father for sparking his love for MMA and has dedicated his life to reaching this stage.

Since his UFC debut in February, the Welshman has remained undefeated, securing two unanimous decision wins.

Reflecting on his journey, he recalls moments of self-doubt but always pushed forward. Although getting to the UFC is a great achievement in itself, Elliot knows that it’s only a gateway to success and his pinnacle lies far ahead. Hopefully, he can make the climb in the years to come.