UFC Star Shares ‘Funny Turn’ Conor McGregor Took Day After Claim of Not Being Brutal at Trash-Talking Anymore

With UFC 303 fast approaching, it looks like ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is turning a new leaf. In an interview earlier this last month, McGregor revealed that his bad guy arch was behind him, saying that his signature trash talk now doesn’t have any purpose. However, days after the interview, a UFC featherweight has pointed out that leopards don’t change spots.

Billy Quarantillo shared a tweet merely days after McGregor‘s remarks, mocking the fighter’s claim with a clever edit.

Someone sent me this, made me lol pic.twitter.com/KJKQKLOXqK — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 1, 2024

At this point, McGregor is too far into his own habits, and quitting smack-talking is way beyond his ability. The UFC featherweight proved the same with a meme of McGregor.

Instead of smoking and poking his opponents, ‘Mystic Mac’ couldn’t help himself when he saw the current LW champ, Islam Makhachev’s latest sparring footage.

In fact, with his UFC return scheduled for UFC 303 in Vegas, McGregor is out there causing all the smoke. Just days after he caught the attention of the community with his wild 2 AM party, he is back at it again.

Conor McGregor back in his pub just three weeks ahead of his UFC return

Once infamous for his lighting quick shots and superstar status, Conor McGregor during his three years off has become notorious for his party habits.

Days after he lauded himself for being at the pub past 2 in the morning, McGregor was seen again in his The Black Forge Inn for the urban night ‘Influence.’ In the footage, McGregor can be seen dancing and grooving to the theme with buddies and partygoers while he enjoys the event.

Conor McGregor enjoying a night out just 4 weeks out of his fight against Michael Chandler at #UFC303 😅 🎥 IG / @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/5f9L1F8pW1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 1, 2024

This however has the fans concerned. For analysts and pundits, this is just an act, McGregor is trying to pull off an act so that Michael Chandler sleeps on him. However, for his ardent fans who are waiting for ‘The Notorious’ return, this is not a great sight to see.

Irrespective of his routine, he will have to get in the cage on June 29 against Chandler for a 5-round WW fight. Chandler can get into a dogfight for 5 rounds, while Peak Conor used to fade in the 3rd round, as he did with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Regardless, let’s wait for UFC 303 and see what happens as McGregor is too big a fighter to not be taken seriously.