UFC Superstar Sean O’Malley Reveals the Truth Behind His DM and Call to Hawk Tuah Girl

Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley found himself caught up in some unexpected drama, having made regular visits to the DMs of social media personality Hailey Welch, AKA the ‘Hawk Tuah Girl.’ After Welch revealed his texts and endless calls to her, O’Malley has now had to make a statement regarding the targeted surfing.

“O’Malley boy? He has a kid, doesn’t he?” she laughed, adding, “I didn’t even know Instagram calls were a thing!”

This was just last week! And now…

In his laid-back, tell-it-like-it-is style, O’Malley tried to explain what really went on and why he found himself being ‘nice’ to the online personality. On an episode of his own podcast, O’Malley claimed that it was the day following his hip surgery. Having been hopped up on some oxycontin, he went on Twitch.

“I was calling people to freestyle. I called Adin Ross, Stevewilldoit, I was calling people too freestyle. But they wanted me to call ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl. I found her IG and tried to click the call button, but it did not go through so I clicked it a few times.”

O’Malley is open about his unconventional marriage (for the lack of a more civilized term) with his wife Danya Gonzalez. O’Malley often talks proudly of their “open relationship” on various podcasts. Except…

It’s not really an open relationship when only one person is allowed to find multiple partners because they bring the big bucks. O’Malley has often admitted that while his wife is not allowed to be with other men, he’s allowed to go around because he pays for everything in the house.

Fortunately, in the UFC, Dana White makes the big bucks, so he gets to make calls on who’s fighting whom. And as much, ‘Suga’ won’t be getting his rematch with bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

It’s Nurmagomedov time for Merab

Bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, who’s been eager for a shot against Merab Dvalishvili, got a boost when White firmly backed him as the No. 1 contender, shutting down Dvalishvili’s suggestions that he was “scared” and didn’t deserve the fight.

White dismissed Dvalishvili’s calls for a rematch with O’Malley while he was at it, and clarified that “Umar” is the next priority for the bantamweight title.

Rumors had swirled about Nurmagomedov facing Song Yadong since Dvalishvili may not return until March (Ramadan also limits Nurmagomedov’s competition window), but the ‘Young Eagle’ has claimed otherwise.

Dvalishvili, despite his claims of being prepared to fight anyone, has been rather hesitant to go against the ‘Young Eagle’.

During his post-fight Joe Rogan interview at UFC 306, he confessed his love for ‘Dana’ after being asked about the Umar fight.

He then blocked the Dagestani on social media, claiming that he was being disrespectful. Cut to a few days later, the Georgian offered O’Malley a rematch in November.

But a few days later when Umar asked him for a December fight, Dvalishvili refused claiming it was too soon. Go figure!

But eventually, if you hold a UFC title, death, taxes, and a Dagestani will find you.