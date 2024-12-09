UFC Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley- Streaming Info, Start Time, Full Fight Card, Location

Colby Covington is set to make his return to the octagon in just a few weeks to square off against the ever-dangerous Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. While Covington tries to prove that he can still fight at the highest level, this will be Buckley’s opportunity to get some big-name wins under his belt.

With fight night fast approaching, it’s time to dive into all the essential details, including how to watch, when it all kicks off, and the full fight card lineup. Whether you’re tuning in for the drama, the action, or just to see what Covington says next, here’s everything you need to know about this exciting event.

UFC Tampa Start Times and Streaming Info

UFC Tampa is being at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The prelims kick off at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN2, ESPNNews, and ESPN+.

Given the usual duration of the fights, the main event i.e., Covington vs. Buckley should start at about 10 p.m. ET.

UFC Tampa: A closer look at the fight card

Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) last fought in December 2023, dropping a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 296, marking his third failed attempt at capturing undisputed UFC gold. This fight against Joaquin Buckley allows Covington to snap his skid and score a much-needed win over an active contender.

On the other side, Buckley (21-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) comes in hot, riding a 4-0 streak since moving to welterweight. Buckley has been nothing short of a wrecking ball, with statement wins that include stoppages of former title challenger Stephen Thompson and veteran Vicente Luque.

This clash promises to be a high-stakes battle for both men, with Covington eager to reclaim his place and Buckley looking to cement his status as a serious player at 170 pounds.

Covington is in the twilight of his career and unless he manages a win here, it’s difficult to imagine him ever competing at the very top of the promotion. So, expect a lot of trash talk, a lot of MAGA references, and everything in between that he believes will rattle his opponent.

Buckly, on the other hand, can start a fight in a room where he’s alone by himself. In the span of a few months, he called out Conor McGregor in a bizarre manner that somehow led to him being in a feud with Daniel Cormier, which has only continued to grow since then.

But these two are not the only guys on the card.

UFC Tampa is packed with exciting matchups, including a strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, two of the division’s most skilled fighters. Also on the card, fan-favorite Cub Swanson will square off with the always-dangerous Billy Quarantillo in a featherweight clash that promises fireworks.

Meanwhile, at lightweight, Joel Alvarez and Drakkar Klose are set to throw down in a battle of styles that could steal the show.

UFC Tampa full fight card

Main card

170 lbs.: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

145 lbs.: Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo

155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar

Prelim card

135 lbs.: Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima

115 lbs.: Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez

205 lbs.: Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

135 lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras

125 lbs.: Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva

145 lbs.: Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla

135 lbs.: Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos

So tune in. It’s always a good night in Florida!