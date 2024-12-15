UFC Tampa Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of Joaquin Buckley and Cub Swanson Stunning Victories

UFC Tampa delivered some exciting action, with Joaquin Buckley and Cub Swanson emerging as the big winners of the night. Consequently, both fighters took home impressive paychecks, thanks to their victories, bonuses, and sponsorships.

Buckley put on an impressive performance in his fight against Colby Covington, securing a dominant win via a TKO/ Doctor’s Stoppage. For this victory, ‘New Mansa’ earned a solid $350k purse according to SportySalaries.net. With the win bonus, performance bonuses, and sponsorship money factored in, his total earnings for the night allegedly climbed over $500k!

In the co-main event, Cub Swanson also walked away with a win against Billy Quarantillo. Swanson, one of the veterans of the sport, reportedly has a base purse of $300k. So after including his win bonus, sponsorships, and potential performance bonuses, his total payout for the night could be well over $450k.

However, this victory could mark an emotional milestone for Swanson, as reports suggest this may have been his last fight.

In addition to the win purses, both Buckley and Swanson are eligible for extra bonuses thanks to their dominant performances.

UFC Tampa’s Performance of the Night bonus is worth $50k, and both men were worthy of it. While Buckley utterly dominated with power and speed, Swanson was far more methodical and had a back-and-forth fight that ended in a spectacular KO win.

So what’s next for both these fighters?

UFC Tampa clears things up for Swanson and Buckley

For Cub Swanson, the next step is all about making a decision. After a dominant win at UFC Tampa, the veteran is now faced with the choice of whether to continue his fighting career or retire on a high note. It’s been an incredible run for Swanson, and if this was indeed his last fight, he’ll go out with a memorable victory.

However, if he decides to keep going, there’s no shortage of potential matchups in the featherweight division. Ultimately, it will be up to Swanson to decide what’s best for him moving forward, whether he chooses to chase one last title run or walk away from the sport with his head held high.

As for Joaquin Buckley, his impressive win has put him on a clear path to a title shot. Buckley showcased elite striking, explosive power, and tremendous takedown defense, making it clear that he is one of the most dangerous contenders in the middleweight division.

With this dominant victory, he’s quickly becoming a threat to the championship contenders. This also means he practically has another matchup with another high-ranking fighter inevitably lined up.