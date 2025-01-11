UFC Vegas 101: Start Time of Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas Brasil, UK, Russia, and 20+ Countries Including

This weekend marks the UFC’s first event of 2025, and it’s kicking off in style with UFC Vegas 101, headlined by a thrilling strawweight clash between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. The two Brazilian standouts are set to deliver fireworks and fans from around the world are gearing up for the action. And we have got them covered!

From Start times to streaming info, and everything in between, here’s all you should know to catch the fight live.

The rematch between Dern and Ribas comes over five years after their initial encounter in October 2019, where Ribas secured a unanimous decision victory over Dern.

Since their first meeting, both fighters have evolved significantly. Dern, holding a 14-5 record, is currently ranked No. 6 in the strawweight division. She is coming off a unanimous decision win against Loopy Godinez in August 2024, demonstrating her ever-improving striking to complement her elite jiu-jitsu skills.

On the other hand, despite a recent unanimous decision loss to former champion Rose Namajunas in March 2024, Ribas with a 13-5 record and a no. 8 rank, remains a formidable contender, known for her striking and grappling prowess.

This bout is pivotal for both athletes as they aim to climb the strawweight rankings and inch closer to a title shot. Now, the fight will be broadcast across the globe. And since time zones can be complicated, you should really bookmark this!

Timings per country

Country Prelims Time Main Card Time Main Event Time USA (ET/PT) 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Canada (Toronto) 4 p.m. 7 p.m. 9:30 p.m. Mexico (CST) 3 p.m. 6 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Brazil (Brasília) 6 p.m. 9 p.m. 11:30 p.m. Argentina (ART) 6 p.m. 9 p.m. 11:30 p.m. UK (GMT) 9 p.m. 12 a.m. (Jan. 12) 2:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) Ireland (GMT) 9 p.m. 12 a.m. (Jan. 12) 2:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) Spain (CET) 10 p.m. 1 a.m. (Jan. 12) 3:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) Germany (CET) 10 p.m. 1 a.m. (Jan. 12) 3:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) France (CET) 10 p.m. 1 a.m. (Jan. 12) 3:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) Sweden (CET) 10 p.m. 1 a.m. (Jan. 12) 3:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) Russia (Moscow) 12 a.m. (Jan. 12) 3 a.m. (Jan. 12) 5:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) China (CST) 5 a.m. (Jan. 12) 8 a.m. (Jan. 12) 10:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) India (IST) 2:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) 5:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) 8 a.m. (Jan. 12) Japan (JST) 6 a.m. (Jan. 12) 9 a.m. (Jan. 12) 11:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) Australia (AEDT) 8 a.m. (Jan. 12) 11 a.m. (Jan. 12) 1:30 p.m. (Jan. 12) New Zealand (NZDT) 10 a.m. (Jan. 12) 1 p.m. (Jan. 12) 3:30 p.m. (Jan. 12) UAE (GST) 1 a.m. (Jan. 12) 4 a.m. (Jan. 12) 6:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) Saudi Arabia (AST) 12 a.m. (Jan. 12) 3 a.m. (Jan. 12) 5:30 a.m. (Jan. 12) South Africa (SAST) 11 p.m. 2 a.m. (Jan. 12) 4:30 a.m. (Jan. 12)

But Ribas vs Dern is not the only exciting fight on the card. Chris Curtis at light heavyweight is also taking on Roman Kopylov on the main card. This will be Curtis’ first fight since acknowledging he turned down the golden goose by declining a fight with champion Alex Pereira.

Full fight card

Main card

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2

170 lbs.: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

185 lbs.: Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

145 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

170 lbs.: Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

Prelim Card

125 lbs.: Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

185 lbs.: Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden

170 lbs.: Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith

125 lbs.: Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari

205 lbs.: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes

115 lbs.: Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova

155 lbs.: Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki

How to watch?

In the United States, fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+. The preliminary bouts are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

To watch, ensure you have an active ESPN+ subscription, which provides access to both the prelims and main card. You can stream the fights live on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, through the ESPN app or website. So, do tune in!