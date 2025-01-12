Conor McGregor Pushes for Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas Trilogy After Their Thrilling UFC Vegas 101 Showdown

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about big fights, and he’s calling for another one: a trilogy bout between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. After their thrilling rematch at UFC Vegas 101, where Dern avenged her 2019 loss with a dramatic armbar finish, the scores are not tied at 1-1.

McGregor actually speaks for the fans here who would also like to see the two top strawweights on the women’s roster put on another show for them.

“Great fight! Awesome showcase! @MackenzieDern @amandaribasufc, an excellent rivalry between the two Brazilians! So good! 1 a piece now, I would definitely love to see this trilogy! #AwesomeMMA.”

Great fight! Awesome showcase! @MackenzieDern @amandaribasufc, an excellent rivalry between the two Brazilians! So good! 1 a piece now, I would definitely love to see this trilogy! #AwesomeMMA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 12, 2025



Dern waited over five years for a chance to avenge her loss to Ribas. Unlike their first meeting, where Dern struggled to secure a takedown and lost by unanimous decision, this rematch was an education in some class-A grappling. The two spent much of the fight battling for position, but it was Dern’s world-class jiu-jitsu that made the difference.

Late in the third round, Dern saw an opening from the bottom, reversing into mount before locking in a tight armbar. Ribas was forced to tap, giving Dern the win at 4:56, with two more rounds to spare.

“I’m happy to get that [loss] off my record,” Dern said, celebrating her second straight victory. Now riding a two-fight win streak, she’s looking ahead to bigger challenges in the strawweight division as she continues her climb in 2025.

Dern reflects on her growth since first MMA loss

Dern’s journey to UFC Vegas 101 has been a long one. Back when she first fought Ribas, Dern was only two fights old in the UFC. She now admits that at the time she had no business saying yes to fighting a world-class fighter like that. Attributing it to her age and personality, Dern has claimed that at the time, she wanted to win everything all at once, without letting things take their own course.

“On like a personal level, I was like kind of embarrassed, like ‘Oh my gosh, look how I was throwing’, you know. Kind of didn’t really know what I was doing. Had a lot of heart… I felt like I held (my own) in there, actually… But like working so much on my takedowns and striking and just feeling comfortable in there.”

In 2019, fresh off giving birth to her daughter, she fought more to stay active than to win and struggled against a more prepared Ribas.

That loss, Dern says, was a turning point in her career. It taught her patience and the importance of preparation in MMA, where records and streaks matter more than in her jiu-jitsu roots.

Over the years, she evolved into a more well-rounded fighter, improving her striking and composure. At UFC Vegas 101, all that growth paid off as she looked a completely different fighter than the rookie from all those years ago. With the win, she is now on a two-fight win streak and all set to fight in a possible title eliminator in her next bout.