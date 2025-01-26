UFC Veteran Believes Earning Money Without Fighting Isn’t the Best Case Scenario for Him

Beneil Dariush steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages)

For UFC veteran Beneil Dariush, money is never the driving force behind his career. After UFC 311, where he earned money without stepping into the octagon against Renato Moicano, Dariush made it clear that this wasn’t the “best-case scenario” for him.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, he opened up about how not fighting left him feeling ‘stuck in limbo.’ While many would consider earning a paycheck without fighting as a win, for Dariush the goalposts are vastly different.

“Money’s not the goal, being the best in the world is the goal. If I can’t perform, I’m basically stuck in limbo, and that’s what it feels like. I understand the benefits of it as a family man…But my goal is still to be the best in the world.”

This is not a new stance from the #9 ranked lightweight. Earlier Dariush had claimed that if he didn’t win enough to be amongst the best in the world, he doesn’t see himself continuing with the sport.

“If I can only stay outside of the top 15, I don’t want to fight. If I can’t be the best, I don’t want to do this. There are so many other things I can do other than fighting. If I am not trying to be the best, it’s not worth it.”

Dariush was originally scheduled to face Moicano at UFC 311, but when Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the title fight against Islam Makhachev due to injury, Moicano stepped in, leaving Dariush without an opponent. Despite the situation, the UFC ensured Dariush was compensated for the event.

Beneil Dariush announces that the UFC will pay him both his SHOW and WIN money following the UFC 311 main event change: “It’s excellent, I can’t complain. They’re giving me both show and win money…I appreciate Dana, I appreciate the UFC, I appreciate Hunter” @TheSchmo312… pic.twitter.com/cx7vUgTIYm — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 18, 2025

UFC President Dana White has meanwhile promised that Dariush will be fine as they will figure out something for him soon.

Well, one can only hope since Dariush already has an opponent in mind.

Dariush wants Poirier next

Poirier has been considering calling it a day since his failure to capture the undisputed lightweight title from Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. However, the Louisiana native still has one more fight left in the tank. As of right now, a few names have also been thrown around as his potential opponent.

A trilogy with Justin Gaethje could be on the horizon, as could the Max Holloway BMF title fight. Then there’s Ilia Topuria with his lofty ambitions at 155 lbs. However, if Dariush had his way, he would be the one to see the UFC veteran off.

“If I had a preference, I would put Dustin Poirier as the one I want to fight,” Dariush said. But he didn’t stop there. To make sure his callout gets the attention he believes it deserves, he playfully added,

“Let’s make sure for social the headlines says, ‘Beneil Dariush Claims Dustin Poirier Scared To Death And Ducking.'”

“Let’s make sure for social the headlines says, ‘Beneil Dariush Claims Dustin Poirier Scared To Death And Ducking And Ducking.'”@beneildariush on why Dustin Poirier makes sense for his next opponent Source: MMA Today w/@RJcliffordMMA & @RyanMcKinnell pic.twitter.com/56qYN7FJAA — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 23, 2025

Now, the question is, will Poirier accept or is he waiting for bigger fish?