MMA Guru Rips ‘Traitor’ Dana White for Prioritizing Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Over His Own Fighters: ‘Not Acting Like UFC President’

Controversial content creator MMA Guru has continued his long-running tirade aimed at UFC boss Dana White, accusing him of prioritizing boxing over the Octagon this year.

White, who is set to head up TKO Boxing alongside WWE exec Nick Khan and Saudi Royal adviser Turki Alalshikh, will see the outfit launch this year in massive fashion.

Set to promote the huge title fight between Canelo Alvarez and unbeaten world champion pugilist Terence Crawford later this year, the event is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in the fight capital of the world.

Set for September 13, the massive boxing card will take place on the same day as the promotion’s annual Noche UFC showcase, during a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.

And backed to promote the fight between Canelo and Crawford as part of his long-mooted focus on professional boxing, White has now come under significant fire from many content creators.

Speaking with former flyweight kingpin, Demetrious Johnson, controversial British content creator, MMA Guru, claimed White should actually focus on promoting fights from now on.

“Dana (White) should start f**king promoting fights again,” he said. “Now I’m gonna get angry on this microphone. Dana should start promoting fights again and start acting like the President of the UFC. He’s f**king promoting Canelo (Alvarez) versus (Terence) Crawford. Dana is promoting Canelo versus Crawford as the UFC President.”

He continued, “That’s a f**king traitor right there to the UFC. I honestly believe this. Fire Dana White, and put me in the job. And I’ll promote the UFC.”

And gearing up for his venture into boxing, White already has some notable qualms, it seems.

White blasts setting for Canelo-Crawford fight

Maintaining his stance on his preference to hold events inside covered arenas, White has never been a fan of stadium shows. Ruling out a slew of potential stadium outings, notably an Aviva Stadium or Croke Park outing for megastar Conor McGregor.

But this year, the long-time UFC leader will have to promote a bout from the Allegiant Stadium in ‘Sin City,’ something he really isn’t looking forward to.

“Yeah, I hate it,” Dana White told Carlos Contreras Legaspi of the stadium setting for Canelo’s fight with Crawford. “So because I hate it so much, you know I’m gonna have to try and figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant [Stadium].”

“This is one of the biggest fights ever. And obviously I’m honoured to promote it. When they say we’re promoting it, I’m doing the promotion. We’re doing the production, the event ops, PR. I mean everything to do with the fight, just like a UFC fight, while at the same time promoting UFC Noche. It will all be the same weekend. It’s a bad a** weekend of fights,” he added.

Expected to bring a sizeable event to Mexico for their first outing in the country, White and Co will need to pull out all the stops to even come close to matching the spectacle of Canelo’s fight with Crawford.