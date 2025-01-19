UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Questions Lakers’ Loyalty Crowns Team Khabib as the World’s Realest Team

Chael Sonnen loves American Sports but isn’t a fan of teams like the LA Lakers. Why? Well, the former UFC contender believes they are only in it for the money. Sonnen cited UFC’s own Dagestani camp led by Khabib Nurmagomedov and claimed that they are the only ‘Real’ team bound by the values of brotherhood.

The UFC Sonnen explained his love for Khabib’s team and said that all the fighters on that team go to the same gym, they grow up together and help each other and they pass it forward.

“Guys, we’ve got one real team in the world. It’s not the Lakers. You write a big enough check, they’ll put your jersey on…The only real team that we have, in any sport, anywhere, is Khabib’s team.”

This unique bond, rooted in shared values, discipline, and mutual respect has set Team Khabib apart in the world of sports. The team has had prominent fighters in MMA, namely Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Usman, and Umar Nurmagomedov. Between them, they have a combined win-loss record of 91-2!

So Sonnen might have a point! However, they also come just days after his statement about the unity of his team in the light of Khabib being asked to deboard a plane.

Where were they, asks Sonnen

Earlier this week, when the whole Khabib-Frontier Airlines saga unfolded, Sonnen had actually claimed that the flight staff was in the right to have asked him to leave. He had commented about being a frequent flier with experience in the emergency seat and asserted that the rules were the same for everyone.

Sonnen had then taken it a step further and asked why nobody from Khabib’s team had walked out with him.

“When Khabib got up and walked out, did his team not see that he was being escorted off? Because generally, that would be the moment when the whole team stands up and you suddenly see 4 or 5 guys missing.”

His comments suggest that at that moment, the team failed to show the solidarity that fans have come to expect from such a tightly-knit group. Now, the situations are different, and any statement about the decisions of his teammates during the flight would only be speculative at this moment.

Thankfully, the matter seems to have been resolved since, or to be precise, the airline has seemingly closed the investigation, and Khabib doesn’t look like he’s interested in pushing it further.