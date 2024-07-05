UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Reveals His Twitter Has Been Hacked, Details PlayStation 5 Scam

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 4: Chael Sonnen attends the BKFC 41 official pre-fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on April 4, 2023, at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire) BOXING: APR 04 BKFC 41 Press Conference Icon2304042103

UFC legend turned pundit, Chael Sonnen has allegedly been hacked again. The former title challenger put out a few extremely ‘questionable’ tweets a few days ago. However, shortly after he confirmed his account being hacked. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Sonnen has been hacked; in fact the last time it involved PS5s.

The ‘Bad Guy’ took to YouTube to explain how his account was hacked a few years ago and how the hackers messaged his followers telling them he had PS5s for sale.

The 47-year-old said that everytime he gets hacked, it’s on Twitter. Joking further about the matter and reminiscing about the lack of PS5s in the market, the former middleweight fighter said,

“I have never been hacked through a different platform or something that you would not really want like a bank account something along these lines. Last time I got hacked, I began selling playstation fives. But apparently, either play stations were completely sold out at that time, and you could not get a hold of them, they had not been sold yet.”

Sonnen went on to add that the hackers contacted many of his followers and sent them QR codes for payments. Once that was done, they would block that customer and keep the money.

The Oregon native then stated that once he had regained control of his account he had to message the said fans and tell them that this was the first time they had spoken to him. And convey to them that he had been hacked previously.

Will the real Uncle Chael please stand up?

Sonnen is notoriously famous for his trash talk both online as well as in person. One person in particular that has been a repeat target is Jon Jones.

Sonnen has in the past accused Jones of being a cheater and using steroids in order to secure wins in the UFC. Needless to say, that did not sit well with ‘Bones’.

Chael Sonnen laying into Jon Jones right now pic.twitter.com/x04fGLtMbb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 16, 2020



In one of the tweets that was put out, the hacker revealed that Jones had blocked Sonnen on Twitter. While the contents of the tweet were not written by Sonnen, it does not change the fact that Sonnen successfully got under Jones’ skin to a point where he had to be blocked on social media.

Well, Jones has notoriously thin skin. Given that he was recently placed 3rd on the P4P list, fans await a meltdown anytime now.