UFC Veteran Michael Bisping Applauds One-Armed Fighter for Knocking Out Opponent Against All Odds

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 18: Michael Bisping at the LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on January 18, 2023. Copyright: xFayexSadoux

UFC legend Michael Bisping was blown away watching one-armed fighter Marney Maxx pull off a spectacular first-round knockout over the weekend. As someone who fought for years at the disadvantage of losing an eye to the sport, the Brit could deeply relate to overcoming physical challenges in the cage.

Seeing Maxx’s incredible performance, Bisping tweeted congratulating Maxx and said,

“One eye. One arm, it doesn’t matter. Well done to Marney Maxx.“

One eye. One arm, it doesn’t matter. Well done to Marney Maxx. https://t.co/Gy25CGv5A2 — michael (@bisping) December 14, 2024

Maxx, a Brazilian MMA fighter born with a congenital amputation of his left arm, has been defying odds his entire life. Facing Esterferson Da Silva in their last bout, Maxx stayed calm and countered Da Silva with precision.

A head kick rocked his opponent, a sharp jab kept the pressure on, and a thunderous right hook finished the job, sending Da Silva crashing to the canvas.

With six professional wins now under his belt, including a highlight-reel head kick knockout and a slick heel hook submission, Maxx now riding a four-fight win streak and is becoming more accomplished with experience.

Bisping, on the other hand, now having retired is making the most of his one-eye situation. The Brit is auditioning for movies and fans are bringing his name up for the most interesting roles.

Bisping reveals Mortal Kombat audition

The UFC Hall of Famer has seamlessly transitioned into the movies since his retirement, having already appeared in films. While he hasn’t landed anything as iconic as Georges St-Pierre’s Batroc, he had actually made it halfway there.

It turns out, the former middleweight champion already had his eye set on Mortal Kombat!

I actually auditioned for it. They went with some Australian geezer who was really good to be fair. https://t.co/RFPMF00Xd0 — michael (@bisping) December 14, 2024

His gritty trash-talking demeanor aligns perfectly with the brash, chaotic energy of the Mortal Kombat character. In addition, his fighting background would lend itself well to the high-energy, combat-heavy scenes the villainous character demands.

While this ship has unfortunately sailed, there are still a lot of roles Bisping could latch on to.