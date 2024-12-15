mobile app bar

UFC Veteran Michael Bisping Applauds One-Armed Fighter for Knocking Out Opponent Against All Odds

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 18: Michael Bisping at the LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on January 18, 2023. Copyright: xFayexSadoux

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 18: Michael Bisping at the LA premiere of Shotgun Wedding at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on January 18, 2023. Copyright: xFayexSadoux

Credit
IMAGO / MediaPunch

UFC legend Michael Bisping was blown away watching one-armed fighter Marney Maxx pull off a spectacular first-round knockout over the weekend. As someone who fought for years at the disadvantage of losing an eye to the sport, the Brit could deeply relate to overcoming physical challenges in the cage.

Seeing Maxx’s incredible performance, Bisping tweeted congratulating Maxx and said,

One eye. One arm, it doesn’t matter. Well done to Marney Maxx.

 

Maxx, a Brazilian MMA fighter born with a congenital amputation of his left arm, has been defying odds his entire life. Facing Esterferson Da Silva in their last bout, Maxx stayed calm and countered Da Silva with precision.

A head kick rocked his opponent, a sharp jab kept the pressure on, and a thunderous right hook finished the job, sending Da Silva crashing to the canvas.

With six professional wins now under his belt, including a highlight-reel head kick knockout and a slick heel hook submission, Maxx now riding a four-fight win streak and is becoming more accomplished with experience.

Bisping, on the other hand, now having retired is making the most of his one-eye situation. The Brit is auditioning for movies and fans are bringing his name up for the most interesting roles.

Bisping reveals Mortal Kombat audition

The UFC Hall of Famer has seamlessly transitioned into the movies since his retirement, having already appeared in films. While he hasn’t landed anything as iconic as Georges St-Pierre’s Batroc, he had actually made it halfway there.

It turns out, the former middleweight champion already had his eye set on Mortal Kombat!

His gritty trash-talking demeanor aligns perfectly with the brash, chaotic energy of the Mortal Kombat character. In addition, his fighting background would lend itself well to the high-energy, combat-heavy scenes the villainous character demands.

While this ship has unfortunately sailed, there are still a lot of roles Bisping could latch on to.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these